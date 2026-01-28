Healthcare Holding Schweiz acquires PlusORTHO Prothetik

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading service provider and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, expands its portfolio through the acquisition of PlusORTHO Prothetik GmbH, headquartered in Oftringen. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH and KKA Partners.

BAAR, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully acquired PlusORTHO Prothetik GmbH, based in Oftringen. PlusORTHO is a specialist in orthopedic hand, foot and knee implants, as well as fixation systems. For more than a decade, the company has been a trusted partner to hospitals and surgeons across Switzerland, known for its hands-on OR support and reliable clinical service. The portfolio also includes the corresponding surgical instruments and implantation tools – designed to support optimal patient outcomes. In this field, the company exclusively represents numerous innovative global manufacturers in Switzerland.

Successful closing: Fabian Kroeher, Andreas Keller, Manfred Menzi, Robin Grand and Moritz Kornherr

Fabio Fagagnini, CEO of Healthcare Holding Schweiz, comments: "Shortly after the first acquisition of our new Orthopedic Solutions platform, we are pleased to welcome another distributor in this segment to our group. We see significant synergies that will benefit both customers and suppliers alike: with a broader product portfolio, shorter delivery times and enhanced customer service, we aim to establish ourselves as the leading integrated orthopedic provider in Switzerland."

Andreas Keller, Founder and Managing Director of PlusORTHO, adds: "PlusORTHO and Healthcare Holding Schweiz are an excellent strategic fit. Collaboration within the Orthopedics platform alongside the other companies has already commenced – highly focused, strongly partnership-driven and full of momentum. We will be able to communicate first joint successes in the near future. On a personal note, I am very pleased that the transaction was completed so swiftly and smoothly, and I will continue to support the Orthopedics platform on an open-ended basis to actively contribute to its sustainable and successful development."

About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed to the highest standards of innovation and customer satisfaction. The group consistently leverages technology to make business processes safer and more efficient. As a market leader, the company sets new standards for the industry and offers employees attractive development opportunities. All of the management team holds shares in Healthcare Holding Schweiz, thus forming a dynamic community of entrepreneurs. Since 2023, the group has been led by CEO Fabio Fagagnini.

About KKA Partners

Founded in 2018, KKA Partners is a Berlin-based lower mid-market private equity firm that invests in leading companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland – the so-called "Mittelstand." The Founding Partners all have a deep-rooted family and professional heritage in the Mittelstand developed over 20 years in working closely with Mittelstand companies. KKA is at the forefront of the next wave of value creation through Technology Enabled Transformation of the Mittelstand.

About Winterberg Advisory GmbH and Winterberg Group AG

Winterberg Group AG, based in Zug, operates as an independent family office for its founders. Winterberg mainly invests in SMEs in the German-speaking region and selectively considers investments in startups and real estate. Winterberg Advisory GmbH is a general partner and fund manager regulated by the German BaFin. Winterberg Advisory has launched numerous private equity funds and is invested in Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG through its funds Winterberg Investment VIII and Winterberg Investment IX. The two Managing Partners, Fabian Kröher and Florian Brickenstein, manage Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG via its board of directors.

