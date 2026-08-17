Jackery to Unveil Next-Generation Smart Energy Line-Up at IFA 2026

From modular power stations to ultra-slim appliance backup, Jackery expands its ecosystem for UK home resilience and off-grid power

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery has confirmed it will unveil a major new line-up of portable power and home energy products at IFA 2026 in Berlin. The announcements mark Jackery's strategic evolution from an outdoor power specialist into a complete, home-to-adventure clean energy ecosystem.

Exhibiting in Hall 2.2, Stand 114, Jackery will host the European debut of its second-generation Explorer Plus Series alongside Fridge Guard - an ultra-slim backup power system designed to protect essential household appliances during power cuts.

Jackery @ IFA 2026 - Hall 2.2, 114

Scalable Power: The Explorer Plus Series

Engineered for evolving energy demands - from UK campervan trips and outdoor staycations to emergency home backup - the new modular Explorer Plus family comprises the Explorer 1000 Plus v2, Explorer 2000 Plus v2, and flagship Explorer 3600 Plus.

Key highlights include:

Modular expansion: Add-on battery packs allow users to scale storage capacity as power needs grow.

Add-on battery packs allow users to scale storage capacity as power needs grow. Faster charging & higher output: Upgraded AC and USB-C&USB-A output capabilities paired with high-efficiency solar charging.

Upgraded AC and USB-C&USB-A output capabilities paired with high-efficiency solar charging. Safe and Durable LFP Battery: Built with lithium iron phosphate chemistry for enhanced thermal stability and long-term reliability, delivering 6,000+ charge cycles while retaining at least 70% battery capacity.

Home Resilience: Introducing FridgeGuard

Addressing growing consumer demand for home power resilience, Jackery will also introduce FridgeGuard. Designed to slot seamlessly alongside refrigerators and kitchen appliances, it features:

<10ms Instant switchover: Integrated UPS technology automatically takes over during a power cut in under 10 milliseconds.

Integrated UPS technology automatically takes over during a power cut in under 10 milliseconds. 1,600W Surge capacity: Handles heavy compressor startup loads, delivering up to 15 hours of continuous backup (or up to 30 hours with expansion battery).

Handles heavy compressor startup loads, delivering up to 15 hours of continuous backup (or up to 30 hours with expansion battery). Plug-and-play design: Sleek metallic finish that requires no costly electrical re-wiring.

Alongside portable solutions, Jackery will highlight its expanding residential portfolio, including the SolarVault 3 home battery, solar roof tiles, and EnergyGuard Max storage systems.

"IFA 2026 marks a major milestone in Jackery's evolution," said Brady Sun, Head of Europe at Jackery. "We are moving beyond standalone portable power stations to deliver a fully connected, smart energy ecosystem, built on our safety-first approach. Whether our customers are exploring off-grid, preparing for power cuts, or looking to lower their grid reliance at home, Jackery delivers safe, reliable, and innovative energy solutions for every scenario."

The new range will be officially unveiled during the Jackery IFA Product Launch Event at 3PM CEST (2PM BST) on 4th September at Stand 114.

Visitors, media and industry partners are invited to join Jackery at Hall 2.2, Stand 114 throughout IFA 2026 to experience the all-new Plus Series, discover Jackery's latest product innovations, and take part in a range of exciting activities at the booth.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, [email protected], +4915223970329