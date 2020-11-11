SEAT: New Training Scheme Teaches Software Development to Production Line Staff

- A pioneering SEAT training programme aims to turn 5 production line workers into software developers in 4 months

- 13 weeks of intensive training and 3 weeks of individual project work to become a SEAT:CODE junior programmer

- The project shows that labour and industrial renewal are key to meeting the challenges of the digital age

- Internal talent are a priority because of their commitment and knowledge of corporate culture

MARTORELL, Spain, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five workers, four months and a project that exemplifies the labour and industrial transformation that we will experience in the coming years and in which internal talent plays a key role: from the assembly line, to lines of code. A pioneering programme to train these workers in software and incorporate them as junior programmers at SEAT:CODE. "What we aim to do is show that we are capable of transforming people who are currently in the factory , changing their role, their lives and their future through technology so that they can contribute in a different scenario" explains Carlos Buenosvinos, head of SEAT:CODE. This is the story of a great challenge.