Solar Power to Go: Jackery Unveils SolarSaga 40 Air, the Next Generation of Compact Foldable Solar Panels

LONDON, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the SolarSaga 40 Air, Jackery introduces the next evolution of its most compact portable solar panel. Building on the success of the SolarSaga 40 Mini, the new model has been refined based on user feedback—delivering improved efficiency, enhanced performance and a lighter, more streamlined design. Roughly tablet-sized and fully foldable, the 40W panel is ideal for anyone seeking a backpack-friendly solar solution, whether for hiking, camping or reliable backup power on the go.

New Air Series: More Power, Greater Efficiency



Jackery SolarSaga 40 Air and Explorer 300D

As the first model in the new Air series, the SolarSaga 40 Air combines a redesigned foldable structure with bifacial solar technology and advanced TOPCon cells, achieving up to 25% conversion efficiency. Compared with conventional PERC-based panels, it performs better in low-light conditions, maintaining stable output even in cloudy weather or diffuse light. Its bifacial design captures sunlight from both sides, reaching a peak output of up to 47W (BNPI).

Ultra-Light, Versatile and Built to Last

Weighing just 900g, the SolarSaga 40 Air is lighter than most comparable 30–45W panels. It folds down compactly to fit inside or attach to a backpack, allowing users to generate power even while on the move. Carabiners are included for easy transport and flexible setup.

The panel also offers versatile charging options, with USB-A, USB-C and DC8020 ports enabling up to three devices to be powered simultaneously. This makes it a practical solution for a wide range of outdoor and everyday scenarios.

Designed for durability, the SolarSaga 40 Air is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and certified to international standards. It comes with a one-year warranty, plus an additional two-year extended warranty for added peace of mind.

Availability and Bundle Offer



The SolarSaga 40 Air comes with a storage bag, a 1.8m charging cable, DC adapters and two carabiners. To mark the launch, Jackery is offering it as part of a bundle with the Explorer 300D portable power station for £359 starting from April 3 2026. A standalone version will follow at a later date. Explore more at Jackery UK online shop.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, [email protected], +4915223970329

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