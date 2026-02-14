The 139th Canton Fair Promotion Conferences to Be Held in Germany and Morocco, Highlighting Targeted Industry Opportunities

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a long-standing key bridge between China and the global trading community, the Canton Fair continues to enhance its global cooperation network. Against this backdrop, the 139th Canton Fair will host two major promotion conferences in Frankfurt, Germany on March 10 and Casablanca, Morocco on March 11, respectively.

Germany has long been one of China's most important trading partners in Europe and a key source country of Canton Fair buyers, with attendance increasing by more than 20% over the past five sessions. The 139th Canton Fair Germany Promotion Conference will, for the first time, focus on targeted industry promotion rather than general introduction. Based on local market demand and future industrial trends, the conference will highlight three traditional categories, including vehicles & two-wheelers, health & recreation and gifts & decorations, as well as three emerging sectors including service robots, drones, and intelligent healthcare. This approach aims to help German buyers gain early insights into key exhibitors and products, enabling more efficient sourcing plans.

In Morocco, where trade with China has expanded steadily in recent years and number of buyers attending the Canton Fair has increased by over 26% for the past five sessions, the Casablanca conference will follow a similarly approach by spotlighting electronics & appliances, fashion, gifts & decorations, alongside the same group of three emerging industries. By focusing on Morocco's role as a gateway to North African markets, the conference aims to support more practical and market-oriented trade connections.

Besides, both conferences will showcase Canton Fair's latest service upgrades, including its digital platforms and smart tools such as the Canton Fair App, the ASK ME intelligent assistant, and booth-level navigation services. These innovations are designed to streamline attendance procedures, improve information access, and enhance overall sourcing experience.

To enhance accessibility, both conferences will adopt an online-and-offline integrated format. The Germany conference will center on the on-site venue in Frankfurt and extending to cities such as Berlin. Meanwhile, the Morocco promotion will feature Casablanca as the core venue with outreach extending to cities such as Rabat. This hybrid model enables greater participation by buyers.

For more information, please click:

Germany: http://survey.cantonfair.org.cn/vm/QcLMAV5.aspx

Morocco: http://survey.cantonfair.org.cn/vm/YoW6d3v.aspx

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2903650/image_969985_22510770.jpg