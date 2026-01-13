WIRobotics Concludes CES 2026, Advancing into Execution Phase of Global Collaboration Across Humanoid and Wearable Robotics

YONGIN, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a global robotics company co-led by Co-CEOs Younbaek Lee and Yongjae Kim, announced the successful conclusion of its participation at CES 2026, marking a shift from technology demonstration to the execution phase of global collaboration across both humanoid and wearable robotics.

At CES 2026, Younbaek Lee, Co-CEO of global robotics company WIRobotics, explains the company’s products to visitors at the exhibition.

Across CES 2026 Unveiled and the main exhibition, WIRobotics showcased its wearable walking-assist robot WIM S and humanoid robot ALLEX, moving beyond demonstrations to engage in concrete business discussions and technical collaboration planning. This year's CES served as a meaningful turning point, with tangible outcomes pointing toward real-world partnerships and business expansion.

At the exhibition, ALLEX attracted strong interest from global technology companies including NVIDIA, Meta, and Amazon, with purchase interest expressed by several organizations. WIRobotics also established concrete plans for technical collaboration and joint technology development with select AI big-tech companies, advancing discussions into an actionable stage.

ALLEX was highly regarded for its high-degree-of-freedom hands and arms, as well as its ability to deliver human-like force control and natural interaction across the full body. Strong anticipation was also shown for ALLEX's research-focused platform scheduled for commercial availability later this year, along with an expanded configuration integrated with a wheeled mobile base.

The company's wearable robot WIM also delivered tangible business outcomes at CES 2026. WIRobotics held discussions regarding potential collaboration with senior living communities and government-led programs in the United States, while advancing distribution partnerships in Mexico, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, further solidifying its global expansion strategy.

With nearly three years of commercial deployment, WIM continues to demonstrate its value as a wearable robot designed for long-term daily use. Existing users from around the world visited the WIRobotics booth to experience product upgrades and share real-world usage feedback, reinforcing user trust and sustained adoption.

"CES 2026 marked a pivotal transition for WIRobotics—from presenting technology to executing real collaboration and business initiatives with global partners," said Younbaek Lee, Co-CEO of WIRobotics.

"The real-world experience and data accumulated through wearable robotics have become a core asset in accelerating the maturity and commercialization of our humanoid robotics technology. Building on both platforms, we will actively expand joint development and global market opportunities with our partners."

Following CES 2026, WIRobotics plans to accelerate global collaboration and business expansion centered on humanoid and wearable robotics, contributing to the broader integration of robotics across research, industry, and everyday life.

About WIRobotics

Founded in 2021, WIRobotics is a global robotics company spanning wearable robotics for everyday use and next-generation humanoid robotics. The company began commercial sales of lower-back and walking-assist wearable robots in 2023, and in the summer of 2025 unveiled the upper body of its humanoid robot, ALLEX, expanding into advanced humanoid robotics. By advancing both practical and cutting-edge robotic technologies, WIRobotics continues to shape the future of robotics on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2860296/CES_2026.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2590028/ID_936db7a184ff_Logo.jpg