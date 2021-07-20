MESI, Ltd. earns the MDSAP certification

Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) was established by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum (IMDRF) to allow the conduct of a single regulatory audit of a medical device manufacturer's quality management system. The aim is to satisfy the requirements of multiple regulatory jurisdictions and improve medical device safety benefitting both the industry and the end user.

MDSAP represents the highest quality regulatory standard in the medical device manufacturing industry, and it satisfies the relevant requirements of the regulatory authorities participating in the program, including Canada, the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Japan.

"To MESI, this milestone represents the ultimate recognition by regulatory authorities of the effort to maintain the highest quality standards. The obtained certification was a result of strict review of all internal and external processes, and we are proud of the fact that we can now serve an even wider market with our top-notch diagnostic devices," says Jakob Šušterič, CEO of MESI. This brings MESI one step closer to fulfilling the company's mission: bringing timely diagnostics and, consequently, successful treatment into healthcare practices across the globe.

About the company:

MESI, Ltd. is an innovation-driven company focused on simplifying diagnostics, providing clinicians with predictive medical assessment. MESI wireless technology, such as 12-lead ECG, Spirometer, Blood Pressure, Pulse Oximeter, Ankle-Brachial and Toe-Brachial Index devices, help them discover diseases in the early stages and ensure all patients receive successful treatment. The solutions fit into all medical environments, from individual practices to hospitals and home care. With strong in-house research & development and a certified production facility, MESI is a trustworthy provider of digital and connected diagnostic devices.

