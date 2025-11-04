1GLOBAL Partners with RADCOM for AI-Driven Assurance To Elevate Global Customer Experiences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with 1GLOBAL to deploy RADCOM ACE, its cutting-edge assurance solution designed to optimize network operations and deliver next-generation, AI-powered assurance. 1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider that delivers seamless compliance and connectivity solutions to leading global financial institutions, multinational enterprises, mobile network operators, and consumers. The deployment of RADCOM ACE will elevate customer experiences across Europe, North America, and Asia, supporting more than 43 million connections.

Hakan Koç, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 1GLOBAL, said: "At 1GLOBAL, our mission is to deliver communication solutions that connect people instantly, at scale, anywhere in the world. Partnering with RADCOM strengthens our commitment to providing top-quality services and superior customer experiences through next-generation, AI-driven assurance. Their cloud-native platform enables faster, more flexible network monitoring while significantly reducing total cost of ownership compared to legacy assurance solutions, making them the ideal partner as we accelerate our global network rollout."

Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer at RADCOM, said: "We are delighted to welcome 1GLOBAL as a new customer and partner. 1GLOBAL delivers unparalleled connectivity solutions to clients in more than 190 countries, and as they expand their network and transition to the cloud, RADCOM will deliver a next-generation assurance solution that integrates seamlessly with their infrastructure. Our solution delivers real-time insights and AI-driven analytics to ensure outstanding customer experiences worldwide, while running on the public cloud to support new services and functions across their evolving network, all with a significantly lower total cost of ownership."

RADCOM ACE will provide 1GLOBAL with a comprehensive, scalable, and flexible AI-driven assurance solution covering subscribers, devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT), while seamlessly adapting to network growth and rising traffic demands. Built on a state-of-the-art cloud-native platform with patented load-balancing technology, RADCOM ACE maximizes efficiency by processing only the most relevant data, dramatically reducing data volumes while maintaining full visibility. In addition, it provides a future-ready foundation for 1GLOBAL to expand into advanced use cases, including agentic AI, enhanced AI-powered insights, and closed-loop automation.

The solution provides full IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS)/Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and 4G/5G data monitoring, enabling precise and highly efficient troubleshooting across all required protocols. It incorporates advanced capabilities such as rule-based correlation, AI-driven anomaly detection, and deep analysis of both voice and data traffic through user-plane analytics, ensuring superior service quality and outstanding customer experiences.

For more information about RADCOM ACE, visit https://radcom.com/technologies/5g-service-assurance/

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability—from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks. Through powerful, data-driven analytics, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com

About 1GLOBAL

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless compliance and connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses—including neo-banks, travel companies, and payment service providers—1GLOBAL connects over 43 million devices globally.

With 2024 full-year revenue exceeding US$100 million, 1GLOBAL is a profitable business generating significant cash flows to fund its ongoing investments in infrastructure, transformation, and growth. 2024 saw major client wins and marked 1GLOBAL's evolution from a multi-market telecommunication provider to a global technology-driven mobile connectivity powerhouse.

Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in nine countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 31 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs over 450 experts across 13 countries.

Visit 1GLOBAL for more information.

