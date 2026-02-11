RADCOM Delivers 17.2% Full-Year Revenue Growth, Record Revenue and Operating Margins in 2025

Sixth consecutive year of revenue growth, reflecting ongoing business momentum

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), a leader in next-generation AI-powered assurance solutions, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"RADCOM delivered record revenue of $71.5 million and achieved its highest annual operating margins to date in 2025, marking six consecutive years of revenue growth," said Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer of RADCOM. "We are scaling profitability, generating strong cash flow, and strengthening our balance sheet, reflecting a business model with clear operating leverage while delivering measurable value to our customers. As telecom operators adapt to an AI-driven environment, they must operate their networks more efficiently while improving the customer experience, and our solutions enable both. We have built a strong foundation for sustainable, profitable growth as we work to continue to expand our customer base."

"With record cash levels of $109.9 million and no debt as of year-end, we enter 2026 from a position of financial strength," added Eppstein. "Our focus remains on expanding our Tier-1 customer footprint, deepening partnerships across our ecosystem, and continuing to lead in intelligent assurance and AI-driven analytics."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $ 18.9 million , compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or 15.9% growth year-over-year .

for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $ , compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or . GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ 2.7 million, or 14.2% of revenue , compared to GAAP operating income of $1.3 million, or 8.1% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ or , compared to GAAP operating income of $1.3 million, or 8.1% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ 4.3 million , or 23.0% of revenue , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.9 million, or 17.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ , or , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $2.9 million, or 17.6% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ 3.6 million, or $ 0.21 per diluted share , compared to GAAP net income of $ 2.2 million, or $ 0.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ million, or $ , compared to GAAP net income of $ million, or $ per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ 5.2 million , or $ 0.31 per diluted share , compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $ , or $ , compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Positive cash flow was $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total revenues for the full year 2025 were $71.5 million , a new company record, compared to $61.0 million in 2024, representing 17.2% year-over-year growth, above the midpoint of our guidance of 15% to 18% growth, and marking six consecutive years of top-line growth.

for the full year 2025 were , a new company record, compared to $61.0 million in 2024, representing 17.2% year-over-year growth, above the midpoint of our guidance of 15% to 18% growth, and GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $ 8.3 million, or 11.6% of revenue , compared to GAAP operating income of $3.1 million, or 5.1% of revenue, for the full year 2024.

for the full year 2025 was $ or , compared to GAAP operating income of $3.1 million, or 5.1% of revenue, for the full year 2024. Non-GAAP operating income for the full year 2025 was $ 14.8 million , or 20.6% of revenue , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $9.5 million, or 15.6% of revenue, for the full year 2024.

for the full year 2025 was $ , or , compared to non-GAAP operating income of $9.5 million, or 15.6% of revenue, for the full year 2024. GAAP net income for the full year 2025 was $12.0 million , or $0.71 per diluted share , compared to GAAP net income of $7.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the full year 2024.

for the full year 2025 was , or , compared to GAAP net income of $7.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the full year 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the full year 2025 amounted to $18.4 million , or $1.09 per diluted share , compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the full year 2024.

for the full year 2025 amounted to , or , compared to non-GAAP net income of $13.5 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the full year 2024. Positive cash flow was $15.2 million in 2025. As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $109.9 million and no debt, ending the year with its highest-ever cash levels.

Outlook

RADCOM is providing full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance of 8% to 12%, implying revenue of $78.6 million at the guidance midpoint (10%).

Chairman of the Board Transition

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has appointed an existing Board member, Mr. Rami Schwartz, as Chairman of the Board, effective February 8, 2026, succeeding Mr. Sami Totah. Mr. Rami Schwartz has served on RADCOM's Board of Directors since July 2019 and brings deep experience in strategy, leadership, governance, and scaling technology businesses. Mr. Sami Totah will continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Conference Call and Webinar

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call today, February 11, 2026, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the financial results and answer participants' questions.

Conference Call Access

To join the conference call, please dial +1-866-652-8972 (US toll-free) or +972-3-918-0609 for other locations. Please dial in 5 minutes before the scheduled start time. A recording will be available later the same day at https://radcom.com/financial-information/.

Audio Webinar Access

To access the audio webinar, log in at https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the start time to complete registration and install any required software. A replay will be available at the same link for 90 days following the event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

+1-646-809-4048 / +1-312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hod Cohen

CFO

[email protected]

+972-3-645-5055

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and Generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses) related to acquisitions, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2026 revenue guidance, momentum, scalability of the Company's business model, and ongoing demand from telecom operators, sustainable, profitable growth and financial strength, increasing adoption of AI-driven assurance solutions, expanding its customer base, deepening its partnerships and continuing to lead in intelligent assurance and AI-driven analytics, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 18,857

$ 16,264

$ 71,494

$ 61,009 Cost of revenues 4,370

4,137

17,193

15,746 Gross profit 14,487

12,127

54,301

45,263 Research and development, gross 5,407

4,749

20,239

18,659 Less - royalty-bearing participation 149

113

363

684 Research and development, net 5,258

4,636

19,876

17,975 Sales and marketing 4,739

4,632

19,683

17,794 General and administrative 1,804

1,549

6,439

6,407 Total operating expenses 11,801

10,817

45,998

42,176 Operating income 2,686

1,310

8,303

3,087 Financial income, net 1,207

1,080

4,283

4,115 Income before taxes on income 3,893

2,390

12,586

7,202 Taxes on income 251

142

595

234















Net income $ 3,642

$ 2,248

$ 11,991

$ 6,968















Basic net income per ordinary share $ 0.22

$ 0.14

$ 0.74

$ 0.44 Diluted net income per ordinary share $ 0.21

$ 0.14

$ 0.71

$ 0.43 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

basic net income per ordinary share 16,512,452

15,878,186

16,266,468

15,666,457 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

diluted net income per ordinary share 17,039,753

16,612,554

16,835,529

16,155,150

RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months ended December 31,



Twelve month ended December 31,

2025



2024



2025



2024 GAAP gross profit $ 14,487



$ 12,127



$ 54,301



$ 45,263 Stock-based compensation 89



91



387



381 Amortization of intangible assets 57



57



225



225 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 14,633



$ 12,275



$ 54,913



$ 45,869 GAAP research and development, net $ 5,258



$ 4,636



$ 19,876



$ 17,975 Stock-based compensation 468



497



1,776



2,047 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,790



$ 4,139



$ 18,100



$ 15,928 GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,739



$ 4,632



$ 19,683



$ 17,794 Stock-based compensation 556



506



2,265



2,023 Amortization of intangible assets 29



29



115



116 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,154



$ 4,097



$ 17,303



$ 15,655 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,804



$ 1,549



$ 6,439



$ 6,407 Stock-based compensation 444



380



1,688



1,645 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,360



$ 1,169



$ 4,751



$ 4,762 GAAP total operating expenses $ 11,801



$ 10,817



$ 45,998



$ 42,176 Stock-based compensation 1,468



1,383



5,729



5,715 Amortization of intangible assets 29



29



115



116 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 10,304



$ 9,405



$ 40,154



$ 36,345 GAAP operating income $ 2,686



$ 1,310



$ 8,303



$ 3,087 Stock-based compensation 1,557



1,474



6,116



6,096 Amortization of intangible assets 86



86



340



341 Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,329



$ 2,870



$ 14,759



$ 9,524

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

Three months

ended December 31,

Twelve months

ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP income before taxes on income $ 3,893

$ 2,390

$ 12,586

$ 7,202 Stock-based compensation 1,557

1,474

6,116

6,096 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

340

341 Financial expenses (income) (78)

(28)

(29)

84 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 5,458

$ 3,922

$ 19,013

$ 13,723 GAAP net income $ 3,642

$ 2,248

$ 11,991

$ 6,968 Stock-based compensation 1,557

1,474

6,116

6,096 Amortization of intangible assets 86

86

340

341 Financial expenses (income) (78)

(28)

(29)

84 Non-GAAP net income $ 5,207

$ 3,780

$ 18,418

$ 13,489 GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.21

$ 0.14

$ 0.71

$ 0.43 Stock-based compensation 0.10

0.09

0.36

0.38 Amortization of intangible assets (*)

(*)

0.02

0.02 Financial expenses (income) (*)

(*)

(*)

(*) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.31

$ 0.23

$ 1.09

$ 0.83 Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net

income per share 17,039,753

16,612,554

16,835,529

16,155,150 (*) Less than $ 0.01















RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,486

$ 19,243 Short-term bank deposits 79,437

75,429 Trade receivables, net 20,245

19,038 Inventories 318

1,667 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,036

1,819 Total Current Assets 132,522

117,196







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,431

2,985 Other long-term receivables 2,866

3,484 Property and equipment, net 988

879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,898

3,421 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,269

2,609 Total Non-Current Assets 12,452

13,378







Total Assets $ 144,974

$ 130,574







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 2,632

$ 2,457 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 1,100

6,848 Employee and payroll accruals 7,325

7,175 Operating lease liabilities 1,099

966 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 10,872

10,463 Total Current Liabilities 23,028

27,909







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 4,790

3,868 Operating lease liabilities 2,135

2,438 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 916

683 Total Non-Current Liabilities 7,841

6,989







Total Liabilities $ 30,869

$ 34,898







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 809

$ 769 Additional paid-in capital 167,172

160,761 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,923)

(2,910) Accumulated deficit (50,953)

(62,944)







Total Shareholders' Equity 114,105

95,676 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 144,974

$ 130,574

