RADCOM Launches Neura, an AI Agent Suite Designed for Integration into Agentic AI Ecosystems

Leveraging AI agents and real-time customer experience insights to power autonomous, intelligent networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today the launch of RADCOM Neura, an artificial intelligence (AI) agent suite designed for integration into agentic AI ecosystems, created to transform service assurance from reactive monitoring into a foundational enabler of autonomous, intent-driven networks.

RADCOM Neura utilizes real-time customer-focused data from RADCOM ACE, combined with a comprehensive suite of AI and machine learning tools, to power a team of specialized AI agents. These agents operate independently across network operations, service assurance, and customer care, helping operators improve efficiency, reduce operational overhead, and consistently deliver better subscriber experiences. Built with guardrails, RADCOM Neura ensures AI-driven actions remain explainable, governed, and aligned with operator-defined policies and regulatory requirements.

"We are enriching agentic AI ecosystems that understand intent, operate independently, and directly connect network insights to customer outcomes," said Benny Eppstein, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer. "RADCOM Neura achieves this by combining reliable customer and application-level data with proactive AI agents, enabling operators to build truly customer-aware, self-improving networks."

By seamlessly integrating with service management, Operations Support Systems (OSS), and Business Support Systems (BSS), RADCOM Neura creates a unified source of truth that links network performance to customer impact. RADCOM Neura automates case validation, service quality analysis, root-cause analytics, and customer experience improvements, enabling operators to increase first-call resolution, reduce ticket volume, accelerate resolution times, and improve customer satisfaction.

Telecom operators are evolving from raw data to insights, and from insights to intelligent, autonomous actions that improve customer experience and operational efficiency. RADCOM aims to enable this journey by providing unique, end-to-end visibility into every subscriber's real-time experience, supported by a team of AI agents that assist with service validation, investigation, and remediation, and integrate seamlessly into agentic AI ecosystems.

All AI agents within RADCOM Neura support the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for standardized, secure data access and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication. This open, interoperable architecture enables seamless collaboration among AI agents, coordinated decision-making, and closed-loop automation across network operations. By supporting MCP and A2A, RADCOM Neura allows telecom operators to leverage existing AI and agentic AI infrastructure, data sources, and prior investments, while accelerating integration into operational environments and reducing the risk of vendor lock-in.

Autonomous AI Across the Network from RAN to Core

RADCOM Neura transforms real-time network data into autonomous intelligence that identifies service quality, user behavior, and performance issues throughout the entire network, from the Radio Access Network (RAN) to the core. Using model context and agent-to-agent collaboration protocols, RADCOM Neura's AI agents automate service assurance, network operations, and customer support tasks, while seamlessly integrating with platforms such as ServiceNow and other service management tools to enhance workflows and accelerate outcomes.

This unified approach minimizes manual work for engineering and operations teams, shortens the average time to resolve issues, and ensures quicker, more precise responses to customer-impacting problems.

AI-Ready Data Infrastructure

An intelligent, automated network requires real-time visibility across all devices, network elements, and services. RADCOM's AI-ready data infrastructure provides RADCOM Neura AI agents with accurate, correlated datasets and real-time per-user and per-application insights, enabling them to generate meaningful insights, support sound decision-making, and perform actions safely and efficiently.

One Suite, Many Expert AI Agents

RADCOM Neura is designed around a team of specialized AI agents, each dedicated to a specific domain to provide higher accuracy, faster insights, and improved operational results. Unlike single, general-purpose AI models, RADCOM Neura's agents work in parallel, are easier to validate and manage, and can be scaled or upgraded independently. Multiple agents collaborate in real time, such as validating a customer complaint, assessing whether other subscribers are affected by the same issue, and automatically conducting root cause analysis to accelerate resolution and enhance outcomes.

RADCOM Neura's AI agents are categorized into three main areas:

Customer Experience Agents

Provide real-time visibility into each subscriber's journey, validate complaints using live network data, identify dissatisfied users, and enable proactive, personalized customer care.

Service Quality Agents

Automatically validate incidents, confirm impacted subscribers, eliminate false alarms, and speed up resolution to maintain service reliability and operational efficiency.

Network Optimization Agents

Continuously analyze network performance, identify root causes and bottlenecks across the RAN and core, and recommend optimized actions to create a more efficient, self-optimizing network.

Through collaborative model context sharing, these agents build a comprehensive understanding of network behavior and customer impact, enabling explainable, reliable, and tailored AI for real-world telecom operations.

RADCOM NetTalkTM, An Intelligent Copilot for Assurance and Network Insights

RADCOM NetTalkTM, an intelligent copilot launched in January 2024, offers a natural language interface that integrates with RADCOM Neura to enable agent-driven insights and actions. It allows network teams to query data conversationally. By explaining, in real time, the automated decisions and actions of RADCOM Neura's AI agents, NetTalkTM accelerates troubleshooting, enhances transparency, and builds operational trust. It also delivers instant, context-aware insights through simple voice or text interactions.

RADCOM will showcase RADCOM Neura at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which runs from March 2-5. To schedule a meeting with our team of experts, visit https://radcom.com/events/mwc-2026/.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to enhance the customer experience. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "may," "might," "potential," "anticipate," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses RADCOM Neura, its AI Agent Suite, and the expected benefits thereof, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the conflict in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

