Acwa Appoints Thinkproject as Strategic Digital Partner to Accelerate Global Strategy and Asset Digitisation

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkproject, a global leader in built asset intelligence and built asset lifecycle management, has been appointed as strategic digitalization partner by Acwa, the world's largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition and first mover into green hydrogen.

Through its partnership with Thinkproject, Acwa is transforming how complex power, energy and water assets are delivered and operated at scale. The platform enables a continuous, real-time digital handover from the start of construction, accelerates time to operations, and provides portfolio-wide visibility across projects. By establishing a single, connected data foundation and standardised ways of working with its partners, Acwa is strengthening governance, reducing risk and improving efficiency across its global portfolio. This will support faster delivery, more confident investment decisions and long-term operational performance:

One Connected Platform for a Massive Project Portfolio

Right-First-Time Delivery Across Complex Mega Projects

Predictable Construction and Risk-Controlled Execution

Faster Handover and Operational Readiness at Scale

Optimized Long-Term Performance of a Global Asset Portfolio

"This partnership is a strong validation of Thinkproject's leadership in digital asset delivery," said Maxime Laugier, Thinkproject CRO. "Acwa is not just adopting our platform because it provides customised data and analytics, it's using it to accelerate its growth and scale its digital journey, something we are uniquely qualified to support."

The multi-million-dollar, ten-year partnership will support Acwa's global digitalization strategy and reflects its ambition to remain at the forefront of delivering essential infrastructure at scale across Saudi Arabia, the wider Middle East and international markets including Central Asia, Africa, South East Asia and China.

Thinkproject

Thinkproject is a global leader in built asset intelligence and built asset lifecycle management for the engineering, construction and asset operations industry, with in-depth expertise in information management for building construction, infrastructure and the energy sectors.

With its Built Asset Lifecycle Platform, Thinkproject enables its customers to create an asset-centric Connected Data Ecosystem for efficient management throughout the entire lifecycle. From planning and operations to renewal and renovation, all stakeholders are supported with seamless, up-to-date and consistent access to all relevant information. Users can flexibly select suitable solutions and utilise platform synergies to achieve top performance.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, with 700+ employees worldwide, Thinkproject supports more than 750,000 users in 75,000 built assets at more than 3,250 customers in over 60 countries.

