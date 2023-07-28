Arbe Announces an $11.6M Dollar Preliminary Order from Weifu High Technology Group

Leading Chinese Tier 1 Supplier, Weifu Group, Placed a Preliminary Order for $11.6M of Radar Chipsets and a $1M Order of Professional Services to Meet 2024 Sales Projections

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today that Weifu High-Technology Group, a prominent tier 1 supplier in the Chinese automotive market, has issued an $11.6 million preliminary order for Arbe radar chipsets, for its estimated requirements for 2024. Arbe is committed to providing Weifu with the capacity and support for its growth in the market.

In addition, Weifu has placed a $1 million order of professional services for radar systems design based on the Arbe chipset, including: engineering services, setup of a testing lab, and advanced support from Arbe, for the upcoming 12 months, further strengthening the collaboration between the two companies.

"We are seeing strong demand for perception radar from the Chinese market," says Xu Yunfeng, CEO of the Weifu Group. "Our strong collaboration with Arbe signifies our commitment to providing our customers with the most advanced radar technology, enabling them to innovate and advance ADAS and autonomous vehicle development with a safety-first approach."

Arbe and Weifu have been collaborating since 2019, serving the automotive industry in China. Weifu is focused on developing radar systems based on Arbe's chipset and delivering customized perception radar systems to automotive OEMs, trucks, commercial vehicles, and traffic operations.

"China is one of the fastest growing automotive industries in the world," says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. "The preliminary order from Weifu exemplifies the accelerated progress of the automotive market in this region, with key players seeking perception radar solutions that can provide comprehensive free space mapping of a vehicle's surroundings."

Arbe's perception radar chipsets offer advanced capabilities that address recent causes of ADAS and autopilot accidents, prioritizing the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users. Its advanced capabilities include free space mapping around the vehicle, stationary object detection across the entire field of view, while eliminating false alarms.

About Weifu High- Technology Group

WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD. is a leading automotive component manufacturer, one of top 30 enterprises in China's automotive component industry. Headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, Weifu has 21 wholly or mostly majority-owned subsidiaries. The company is listed on the Chinese stock exchange and is partially state-owned. Since its foundation in 1958, Weifu has successfully upgraded and enlarged its original product series from fuel injection products to fuel injection systems, after treatment systems and air management systems, and built a competitive supply chain for automotive core components in China. In 2022, Weifu generated sales of approximately $1.77 billion and employed more than 7,050 people worldwide.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

