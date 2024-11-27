Arbe Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter, ended September 30, 2024.

Key Q3 and Recent Company Highlights:

• OEM Engagements:

- Arbe experienced significant growth in both the number and the depth of our OEM engagements. The company is in active process with 16 OEMs, 12 of which progressed to the bid stage, and 8 entered the advanced perception project phase.

- Arbe collaborated with a leading European truck manufacturer, which plans to incorporate Arbe's radar chipset into its next-generation sensor suite.

• Collaborations with Tier-1s:



- HiRain Technologies accelerated the development of an ADAS system for a Chinese OEM, with the aim of replacing LiDAR with Arbe's radar chipset.

- Sensrad signed a framework agreement to supply 4D imaging radars, powered by Arbe's technology, to Tianyi Transportation Technology in China.

• Growing Market Demand: Arbe observed increasing interest in its radar technology from emerging verticals beyond automotive and is actively working with customers to address these opportunities.

• Successful Capital Raise: Arbe completed an offering of up to $49 million, of which $15 million were received upfront and up to $34 million will be received upon the exercise in full for cash of long-term and milestone-linked warrants. The public offering was led by existing investor AWM Investment Company Inc. and joined by new investors. The proceeds will support the planned production ramp-up in 2025. Canaccord Genuity served as the sole bookrunner, with Roth Capital Partners acting as co-manager.

"This quarter, we made significant progress in testing and deliveries for leading European OEMs," said Kobi Marenko, Chief Executive Officer. "While the selection process has taken longer than anticipated, we remain on track toward achieving our design-in objectives. We are proud to have completed a public offering, welcoming both new and existing investors. This investment demonstrates their confidence in our progress and long-term vision.

In Q3, we achieved important milestones with our Tier-1s HiRain and Sensrad. With HiRain, we are enhancing global automotive safety by providing radar capabilities traditionally associated with other sensor technologies. Sensrad's recent agreement underscores the growing demand for advanced innovative radar solutions across industries beyond automotive."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues for Q3 2024 were $0.1 million, a decrease from $0.5 million in Q3 2023. Backlog as of September 30, 2024, was $0.5 million.

Negative gross profit for Q3 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to a positive gross profit of $0.1 million / 24% in Q3 2023, mainly related to the reduction in revenue with a fixed cost level of expenses.

Operating expenses in Q3 2024 were $12.2 million, compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2023. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by an increased investment in outsourced support (both in headcount and overall expenses) as well as an increase in our internal workforce.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2024 increased to $12.6 million, compared to a net loss of $11.7 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net loss in Q3 2024 included $0.1 million of financial expenses, including bond revaluations partially offset by interest deposit gains.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measurement which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and for non-recurring items, for Q3 2024, yielded a loss of $8.2 million, compared to a loss of $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, Arbe had $19.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook

Our goal of achieving 4 design-ins with automakers remains unchanged, as we observe continued strong interest in our market-leading offering.

We have strengthened our position in all our RFQ engagements, even though the OEMs have shifted their decision timelines from late 2023 to 2024.

The 2024 annual revenues are expected to be in line with those of 2023, followed by revenue growth in 2025. These revenue projections are based on the intention to be in full production in the second half of 2024, as well as our decision to exclusively focus on getting our chipset into production.

We are committed to maintaining a strong and well-managed balance sheet, focusing on cost-effectiveness and the ability to fund our revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 is projected to be in the range of ($30) million to ($36) million .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











Sep 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current Assets:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents

18,788

28,587 Restricted cash

280

163 Short term bank deposits

20

15,402 Trade receivable

618

1,258 Other assets

30,417

- Prepaid expenses and other receivables

2,114

2,026 Total current assets

52,237

47,436









Non-Current Assets







Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,800

1,740 Property and equipment, net

1,429

1,309 Total non-current assets

3,229

3,049









Total assets

55,466

50,485









Current liabilities:







Trade payables

942

1,149 Operating lease liabilities

524

436 Employees and payroll accruals

3,096

2,916 Convertible bonds

30,836

- Accrued expenses and other payables

871

1,710 Total current liabilities

36,269

6,211









Long term liabilities







Operating lease liabilities

1,443

1,306 Warrant liabilities

540

875 Total long-term liabilities

1,983

2,181









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary Shares

*)

*) Additional paid-in capital

257,976

245,733 Accumulated Deficit

(240,762)

(203,640) Total shareholders' equity

17,214

42,093









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

55,466

50,485









*) Represents less than $1.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues

123

479

669

1,123 Cost of revenues

394

364

1,245

971 Gross profit (loss)

(271)

115

(576)

152

















Operating Expenses:















Research and development, net

8,762

8,421

26,072

25,636 Sales and marketing

1,426

1,264

4,243

3,666 General and administrative

1,988

1,993

5,927

5,637 Total operating expenses

12,176

11,678

36,242

34,939

















Operating loss

(12,447)

(11,563)

(36,818)

(34,787)

















Financial expenses (income), net

127

134

303

(573)

















Net loss

(12,574)

(11,697)

(37,121)

(34,215)

















Basic net loss per ordinary share

(0.16)

(0.15)

(0.46)

(0.49)

















Weighted-average number of

shares used in computing basic

net loss per ordinary share

80,957,931

77,474,326

79,914,649

69,975,104

















Diluted net loss per ordinary share

(0.19)

(0.18)

(0.58)

(0.56)

















Weighted-average number of

shares used in computing diluted

net loss per ordinary share

66,586,095

67,286,305

64,503,654

61,452,569

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(U.S. dollars in thousands)

























3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended









Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023





Cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net Loss

(12,574)

(11,697)

(37,121)

(34,215)





























Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation

148

139

437

415





Stock-based compensation

3,800

3,707

11,399

9,428





Warrants to service providers

291

178

639

432



- Revaluation of warrants and accretion

(67)

(252)

(335)

(490)





Revaluation of convertible bonds accretion

117

-

140

-





Change in operating assets and liabilities:





















Decrease in trade receivable

76

24

640

186





Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables

(160)

58

(88)

562





Decrease in other assets

128

-

-

-





Issuance costs related to convertible bonds

737

-

737

-





Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net

31

(5)

165

(4)





Increase (decrease) in trade payables

85

(368)

(231)

(652)





Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(169)

210

180

(340)





Decrease in accrued expenses and other payables

(225)

(83)

(839)

(3,789)





























Net cash used in operating activities

(7,782)

(8,089)

(24,277)

(28,467)





























Cash flows from investing activities:





















Change in bank deposits

17,663

(13)

15,382

(25,215)





Purchase of property and equipment

(119)

(71)

(533)

(190)





























Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

17,544

(84)

14,849

(25,405)





























Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs

-

-

-

22,496





Issuance costs related to convertible bonds

-

-

(459)

-





Proceeds from exercise of options

185

97

205

703





























Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

185

97

(254)

23,199





























Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent

(17)

(655)

197

(721)





























Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

9,964

(7,421)

(9,879)

(29,952)





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

9,120

31,718

28,750

54,315





























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

19,068

23,642

19,068

23,642







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2023 GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(12,574)

(11,697)

(37,121)

(34,215)

















Add:















Stock-based compensation

3,800

3,707

11,399

9,428 Warrants to service providers

291

178

639

432 Revaluation of warrants and accretion

(67)

(252)

(335)

(490) Convertible bonds accretion

117

-

140

- Non-recurring expenses related to convertible bonds and ATM

-

-

805

214

















Non-GAAP net loss

(8,433)

(8,064)

(24,473)

(24,631)

















Basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

(0.10)

(0.10)

(0.31)

(0.35)

















Weighted-average number of shares used in computing

basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

80,957,931

77,474,326

79,914,649

69,975,104

















Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

(0.13)

(0.12)

(0.38)

(0.40)

















Weighted-average number of shares used in computing

diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

66,586,095

67,286,305

64,503,654

61,452,569

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)





































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended



Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2024

Sep 30, 2024 GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(12,574)

(11,697)

(37,121)

(34,215)

















Add:















Financial expenses (income), net

127

134

303

(573) Depreciation

148

139

437

415 Stock-based compensation

3,800

3,707

11,399

9,428 Warrants to service providers

291

178

639

432 Non-recurring expenses related to ATM

-

-

68

214

















Adjusted EBITDA

(8,208)

(7,539)

(24,275)

(24,299)

