Artlist Releases Its 2025 Trend Report - How Brands Can Leverage The Top Marketing Trends In 2025

Artlist's annual report presents insights from leading companies in the industry, as well as data revealing why 31% of creators prioritize AI quality, what 40% of them want from brands, why 64% of consumers switch brands, and more.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, a creative technology company that provides a vast catalog of royalty-free digital assets and creative tools to empower brands and content creators worldwide, has released the Artlist Trend Report 2025 . It features industry insights and predictions from business leaders from Google, McCann, Meta, Canva, Ogilvy, and more, backed by data from over 5,000 creators worldwide.

Get the top marketing trends for 2025 with the Artlist Trend Report

The Artlist Trend Report 2025 presents upcoming predictions in the creative industry designed to inspire and empower brands to look toward the future and create without limits. The full report offers unique insights and data, perfect for any brand aiming to stay ahead.

The top trends and key takeaways of the Artlist Trend Report 2025 include:

The human renaissance: Human touch defines tomorrow's creativity. Human-centered content will see a revival, celebrating the creativity humans bring. Creators will infuse more heart, humor, and emotional depth into their work, with AI as co-pilot to enhance ideation. As the report's survey indicates, 30% of creators said AI helps them to quickly explore concepts and spark new ideas. This shift emphasizes genuine human expression and storytelling.

Human touch defines tomorrow's creativity. Human-centered content will see a revival, celebrating the creativity humans bring. Creators will infuse more heart, humor, and emotional depth into their work, with AI as co-pilot to enhance ideation. As the report's survey indicates, 30% of creators said AI helps them to quickly explore concepts and spark new ideas. This shift emphasizes genuine human expression and storytelling. Balancing quality with compliance: The AI content ecosystem will spark new concerns around quality, safety, and integration. Success depends on brands and creators adopting quality-driven, compliant AI solutions that ensure innovation and legal security. Balancing innovation with due diligence and focusing on safety and integration will foster trust and unlock creative opportunities. This trend also shows that 31% of creators consider the quality of AI tools their top priority, while 26% focus on ownership concerns.

The AI content ecosystem will spark new concerns around quality, safety, and integration. Success depends on brands and creators adopting quality-driven, compliant AI solutions that ensure innovation and legal security. Balancing innovation with due diligence and focusing on safety and integration will foster trust and unlock creative opportunities. This trend also shows that 31% of creators consider the quality of AI tools their top priority, while 26% focus on ownership concerns. Fleeting trends, nimble teams: Big-picture goals and real-time trends are converging. With shorter trend cycles, brands must focus on what resonates with their audience. Trust is crucial, with a single misstep potentially harming reputations quickly. This report offers real examples of brands doing this successfully, along with actionable ways to implement these strategies for your brand.

Big-picture goals and real-time trends are converging. With shorter trend cycles, brands must focus on what resonates with their audience. Trust is crucial, with a single misstep potentially harming reputations quickly. This report offers real examples of brands doing this successfully, along with actionable ways to implement these strategies for your brand. Collective creator marketing power: Forward-thinking brands are forming deep partnerships with select creators who drive brand storytelling. As creators seek more meaningful relationships, successful marketers will balance reach with depth, building lasting partnerships that create genuine connection and trust. This trend reveals why 64% of consumers switch brands and what 40% of creators want from brands.

Forward-thinking brands are forming deep partnerships with select creators who drive brand storytelling. As creators seek more meaningful relationships, successful marketers will balance reach with depth, building lasting partnerships that create genuine connection and trust. This trend reveals why 64% of consumers switch brands and what 40% of creators want from brands. Cross-generational content: Creators and marketers can tap into universal trends and shared cultural touchpoints for cross-generational appeal. As diverse demographics converge in digital spaces, age boundaries blur, creating unique opportunities. This will allow brands to enhance their marketing scale, maximizing reach across platforms and age groups.

Today, brands continue to operate in a fast-paced tech space where AI meets a growing demand for human creativity and connection. Social platforms are expanding reach, and offering new engagement opportunities. Those that stay authentic and agile are set to thrive.

Itzik Elbaz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist, says, "In a world where the pace of change is accelerating, understanding and anticipating trends is critical to giving you the foresight needed to stay competitive."

Success relies on a brand's ability to craft a meaningful story, embracing emerging technologies and social shifts. As Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist explains,"The future belongs to those who dare to innovate. At Artlist, we believe that by embracing creative disruption, we can all drive forward and shape the future of the creative industry together."

Download the Artlist Trend Report 2025: https://artlist.io/blog/trend-report-2025

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company that empowers global brands and individual creators. It offers an extensive catalog of over 2.5 million high-quality, royalty-free digital assets, including music, sound effects, footage, and templates, all created by award-winning artists. Users also benefit from powerful creative tools, such as an AI voiceover generator with an exclusive voice catalog and advanced video effects plugins. With over 27 million users, including top-tier global brands like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Calvin Klein, Artlist is trusted as a complete solution for video creation.

Its mission is to enable creativity without limits through the Artlist all-in-one video creation platform, and the Motion Array catalog, which both have a simple global license with unlimited usage. Artlist has been recognized as a top startup by Wired and LinkedIn. Founded in 2016, it's continued to revolutionize the creative industry by offering exclusive assets under a subscription-based model.

For more information, please visit www.artlist.io

