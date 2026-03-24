CaPow Expands Advisory Board with Industry Executives from Ocado Intelligent Automation, Zebra Technologies, and Infios

BEER SHEVA, Israel, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaPow, a pioneer in efficient power delivery for robotic fleets, today announced the appointment of three additional industry executives to its expanding Advisory Board- David Scheffrahn of Ocado Intelligent Automation, John Santagate of EMP Advisors, and Matthew Wicks of Logistics Automation Advisors.

The appointments strengthen CaPow's strategic leadership with senior expertise spanning advanced automation and enterprise supply chain technology, as the company accelerates global adoption of its Power-in-Motion platform.

David Scheffrahn, Vice President of Sales, NA at Ocado Intelligent Automation, brings experience from one of the world's most advanced automation environments, with a focus on the practical realities of deploying and scaling robotics in high-throughput, always-on operations.

"CaPow is addressing one of the most overlooked constraints in robotics - how power is delivered at scale," said David Scheffrahn. "Power-in-Motion has the potential to fundamentally change how automated operations are designed and operated."

John Santagate, Founder of EMP Advisors and formerly Senior Vice President of Global Robotics at Infios, contributes deep expertise in enterprise supply chain technology and go-to-market execution, with a track record of helping organizations modernize and orchestrate complex operational environments.

"As automation becomes more mission-critical, removing downtime is no longer optional," said John Santagate. "CaPow's approach reframes power delivery as a strategic enabler, instead of a limitation."

Matthew Wicks, Founder of Logistics Automation Advisors, and formerly the Vice President and General Manager at Zebra Robotics Automation (part of Zebra Technologies) , brings extensive experience in warehouse automation and large-scale robotics deployments across logistics and manufacturing environments.

"As robotic fleets scale across logistics and manufacturing, energy delivery becomes a critical part of the automation infrastructure," said Matthew Wicks. "CaPow's Power-in-Motion approach introduces a new way to think about powering autonomous systems."

"System uptime is a major driver for operators running mobile robot fleets at scale," said Prof. Mor Peretz, CEO and Co-Founder of CaPow. "David Matthew and John bring the kind of real-world insight that helps translate technical advantage into operational impact. Their perspectives will support our next phase of growth as Power-in-Motion becomes a strategic lever for automation leaders."

CaPow's novel Power-in-Motion technology transfers energy to robotic fleets while in motion, eliminating downtime and ensuring constant throughput. The Genesis system seamlessly integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure, enabling operators, automation experts, and OEMs to achieve maximal efficiency while dramatically reducing overall expenses.

About CaPow

CaPow is a pioneer in the field of efficient power delivery for robotic fleets. Its novel Power-in-Motion technology transfers energy to robotic fleets while in motion, eliminating downtime and ensuring constant throughput. The Genesis system seamlessly integrates into existing warehouse infrastructure, enabling operators, automation experts, and OEMs to achieve maximal efficiency while dramatically reducing overall expenses. For more information, please visit capow.energy.

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