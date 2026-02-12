Compugen Announces the Appointment of Michele Holcomb, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational drug target discovery powered by AI/ML, today announced the appointment of Michele Holcomb, Ph.D., as a new independent director, effective February 11, 2026.

"On behalf of Compugen's Board of Directors, I am delighted to welcome Michele to the Board," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., Executive Chair, Compugen. "Michele brings more than three decades of experience spanning the biotech, pharmaceuticals and healthcare services industries. Her unique blend of strategic insights, corporate development, innovation and firsthand operational experience across multiple executive roles makes her an exceptional addition to Compugen. Coupled with her service on both public and private boards, Michele's broad industry perspective, and ability to guide organizations through value-creating inflection points will meaningfully strengthen the board."

"As Compugen enters 2026 from a position of financial strength, with multiple potential first–in–class clinical programs, two validating pharma partnerships and a differentiated computational discovery engine, we believe that Michele's breadth of expertise will be instrumental, together with the rest of the Board of Directors, in helping us convert these opportunities into long-term value for patients and shareholders," added Dr. Cohen-Dayag.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Compugen, which has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to generate and advance differentiated programs for the treatment of cancer," said Dr. Michele Holcomb. "The combination of scientific innovation, strategic focus and a disciplined approach to partnering creates a compelling platform for sustained value creation. I look forward to working with the board and management team at Compugen to contribute to the Company's continued success."

Dr. Holcomb is a strategic leader with more than 30 years of healthcare experience across biotech, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare services industries. She serves on both public and private boards, and has been a scientist, consultant, and executive, driving change through innovation and optimization at key interfaces. In her previous role as EVP, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer at Cardinal Health, Dr. Holcomb leveraged an enterprise perspective and knowledge of the evolving healthcare landscape to define strategies, optimize the portfolio, and identify growth and innovation opportunities. She also led the execution and integration of investments, acquisitions, and partnerships. Prior to Cardinal Health, Dr. Holcomb was the Chief Operating Officer of Global R&D and SVP of Strategy, Portfolio, Search and Partnerships at Teva Pharmaceuticals. At Teva, her responsibilities included identifying and evaluating potential pipeline assets to license or acquire, project management of the internal pipeline, alliance management of external partnerships and overall pipeline portfolio management. She also spent 15 years at McKinsey & Company and was a Partner of the Global Pharmaceutical Practice and one of the founders of the firm's work in biotech. Dr. Holcomb is a member of the Board of Directors of PureTech Health plc where she is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Transaction Committee. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Kimball Electronics, Inc., where she also chairs the Nominating and ESG (NESG) Committee. She also serves as a Board Director for Controlant hf (private). Dr. Holcomb is a member of the editorial advisory board of Pharmaceutical Executive and has lectured on healthcare strategy at Kellogg (Northwestern), Columbia, and Fuqua (Duke) business schools. Dr. Holcomb received a BS in chemistry from Stanford University and a PhD in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, and previously worked as an R&D chemist at Ciba-Geigy and Syntex Pharmaceuticals.

