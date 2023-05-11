Compugen to Host DNAM-1 Axis Virtual Investor Event with KOL Drew Pardoll on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

HOLON, Israel, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that the Company will host a virtual DNAM-1 Axis Investor Event on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 12:00 pm ET.

The event will feature Drew Pardoll, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Oncology, Johns Hopkins University, and Chairman of Compugen's Scientific Advisory Board, who will discuss the biological mechanistic rationale behind Compugen's differentiated DNAM-1 axis hypothesis suggesting the simultaneous blockade of PVRIG, TIGIT and PD-1 has the potential to synergistically enhance anti-tumor immune responses in selected patient populations who are not responsive or refractory to PD-1 blockers alone.

A short introductory presentation will be provided by Compugen's SVP Research and Drug Discovery, Eran Ophir, Ph.D., followed by a discussant presentation by Dr. Pardoll.

A live question and answer session with Dr. Pardoll and members of Compugen's leadership team will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

About Drew Pardoll, M.D., Ph.D.

Dr. Pardoll is the Abeloff Professor of Oncology, Medicine, Pathology, and Molecular Biology and Genetics at Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, and Director of the Bloomberg Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins. For the past two decades, Prof. Pardoll has studied molecular aspects of immune regulation, particularly related to mechanisms by which cancer cells evade the immune system and has made seminal advances in immunology, including the discovery of new types of immune cells and regulatory mechanisms. He was the first to propose blockade of PD-1 for cancer therapy, and his research led the clinical development of the first anti-PD-1 antibody. Prof. Pardoll is the inventor of a number of immunotherapies, including cancer vaccines, and was a scientific founder of Amplimmune Inc. Prof. Pardoll completed his M.D., Ph.D., Medical Residency and Oncology Fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. Prof. Pardoll acts as a Scientific Advisory Board Chairman to Compugen.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bi-specific derived from COM902, in Phase 2 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies. In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance. The most advanced program, COM503 in IND enabling studies. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 to inhibit cancer growth in the tumor microenvironment. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.