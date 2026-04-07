CropX Expands Sensor Portfolio with Apex, Bringing High-Resolution Root Zone Data to the CropX Platform

Apex gives growers and agronomic service providers greater flexibility to match sensing configurations to specific crops, rooting depths, and operational needs. The new sensor supports CropX's product strategy of combining high-resolution connected devices with advanced analytics and AI to deliver unique crop and soil insights.

Available in 12", 24", and 36" configurations, Apex measures volumetric water content (VWC), soil temperature, and salinity (EC) at 4-inch intervals throughout the soil profile. Connecting via standard SDI-12 to CropX telemetry devices (TD2), Apex is fully integrated into the CropX platform enabling automated moisture status detection, irrigation insights, leaching detection, and other agronomic analytics without the need for user configuration.

"Growers and agronomic service providers need sensing tools that fit their crops and workflows, not the other way around," said Tomer Tzach, CEO at CropX. "Apex adds an important new option to our portfolio: high-resolution root zone sensing, built for the CropX platform and ready to deploy across a wide range of crops and geographies."

High-Resolution Sensing Across the Root Zone

Apex measures soil moisture, temperature, and salinity every 4 inches throughout the soil profile, providing significantly greater depth resolution than traditional fixed-point sensors. Its tapered cylindrical design, installed with a matched tapered auger, minimizes soil disturbance and maintains strong sensor-to-soil contact across installation depths.

During field validation testing, Apex measurements were compared with laboratory-measured undisturbed soil samples across multiple soil types, crops, and irrigation conditions. Field testing confirmed reliable measurement performance across irrigation wetting and drying cycles, supporting confidence in the soil data delivered to the CropX platform.

A Complete View of the Root Zone

Apex joins the CropX Vertex as part of an expanding sensor portfolio designed to address the full range of soil monitoring needs, alongside CropX weather stations, crop canopy sensors, and telemetry devices.

While the Vertex offers an all-in-one soil sensing solution with integrated telemetry, Apex is purpose-built for operations requiring greater sensing depth and vertical resolution particularly for deep-rooted crops or fields where understanding water movement at finer intervals is critical to irrigation decision-making.

When combined with CropX's weather data, satellite imagery, and proprietary agronomic models, Apex enables faster responses to changing field conditions, improved water use efficiency, and more resilient crop production.

Designed for Scalable Digital Agronomy

Apex connects directly to CropX telemetry devices and operates as part of the broader CropX platform, supporting a wide range of advanced agronomic analytics and AI applications. This makes Apex a powerful choice for growers, agronomic service providers, and enterprise-scale operations seeking standardized, scalable soil data directly connected to AI-powered insights.

CropX plans to continue deploying Apex across additional soil types, crops, and geographies as part of its ongoing commitment to delivering the most trusted, easy-to-use, and connected agronomic technology.

About CropX Technologies

CropX is a global leader in digital agronomic solutions. The company provides advanced technologies that help farmers and agribusinesses optimize irrigation, improve crop performance, and enhance sustainability through data-driven decision making. CropX solutions are used by growers, agricultural retailers, and food companies in more than 60 countries worldwide.

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