CropX Launches AI-Powered CropX Vision: Measuring Vineyard Water Stress with One Picture

CropX Vision analyzes vineyard canopy images using advanced computer vision and agronomic modeling to deliver plant-level water stress insights across entire vineyard blocks. By simply capturing an image of the vine canopy, growers and agronomists can quickly assess plant stress and crop conditions throughout the growing season and make more informed irrigation decisions.

CropX Vision is available from day one on both Android and iOS, allowing growers to easily capture canopy images directly from their smartphones in the field. The resulting insights are automatically processed and fully integrated into the CropX application, enabling growers and agronomists to combine vine stress insights with other agronomic data for more informed irrigation management.

Think of CropX Vision as a scalable, in-season alternative to the pressure chamber, delivering plant-level water stress insights across an entire vineyard without bulky equipment or limited sampling. With CropX Vision, what previously required specialized tools and manual measurements can now be achieved with a single image.

The technology behind CropX Vision builds on years of field-tested innovation originally developed by Tule Technologies, a California-based precision irrigation company acquired by CropX in 2023. Tule's canopy sensing technology has been widely used in California vineyards to measure vine water use and support irrigation management in high-value wine grape production.

With the global launch of CropX Vision, vineyard growers around the world can now access technology that was previously used primarily in California's leading wine regions.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming agriculture, but meaningful AI requires high-quality agronomic data and years of field validation," said Yehonatan Dimri, VP of Product at CropX Technologies. "CropX Vision builds on technology that has already been tested in some of the world's most demanding farming environments, including California vineyards. With a simple image, growers can gain valuable insights into vine water stress and make more precise irrigation decisions."

By combining AI-powered canopy imaging with agronomic modeling, CropX Vision enables growers to monitor vine water stress more frequently and across larger vineyard areas than traditional measurement methods. This helps vineyard managers improve irrigation strategies, optimize water use, and support consistent grape quality.

CropX Vision is now available for download via the app stores:

For more information, visit: https://cropx.com/cropx-system/cropx-vision/.

The global release of CropX Vision reflects CropX's continued focus on delivering data-driven technologies that help growers improve productivity while managing water resources more efficiently.

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General information:

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https://cropx.com/contact-us/

Marketing information:

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SOURCE CropX