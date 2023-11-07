D-FEND SOLUTIONS APPOINTS MIKE LAOR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Leading RF Cyber Counter-UAS Provider Ramps up Global Corporate Finance and Revenue Operations to meet Increased Demand

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, has announced the addition of Mike Laor as Chief Financial Officer. As D-Fend Solutions continues to strengthen and broaden its executive team, Laor will provide strategic corporate financial oversight during the company's expansion and growth.

"Mike Laor will be a valuable asset for the team, as his global experience in managing financial operations and optimizing business processes for fast-growing global technology companies at all stages will contribute to our success as we grow, expand, and ramp up the business to meet increased demand for our counter-drone systems," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO, D-Fend Solutions. "We are intensely focused on scaling our business to fulfill our mission, and employing Mike's talent in global corporate finance is important to preparing the next steps in realizing our vision. We look forward to Mike's contribution to the leadership team."

Laor brings 30 years of comprehensive global experience in corporate finance, accounting, IPOs, and M&A, working for a variety of major private and public multi-national technology companies including most recently at Medtronic, where he managed financial operations across multiple affiliated companies, and previously at NESS Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Exanet (DELL), F.I.S Software (Sapiens) and Wiztec (Convergys Corp./Netcracker). Mike is a CPA who began his career at PWC.

Laor's joining the team follows the recent expansion of D-Fend's U.S. operations with multiple leadership hires to oversee U.S. sales, partnerships, service delivery, and implementations from the company's McLean, Virginia office.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by multiple top-tier governmental agencies – including with military, law enforcement and homeland security users – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

