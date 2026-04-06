D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir C-UAS System Secures 55th Annual JUNO Awards with RF-Cyber Counter-Drone Technology

Held at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario on March 29, 2026, the JUNO Awards hosted approximately 19,000 attendees inside the venue, with several thousand more in surrounding areas. With the presence of VIPs, government officials, and large public crowds, maintaining secure and coordinated airspace operations was a critical component of the event's overall safety strategy.

"Large-scale public events like the JUNO Awards pose uniquely complex security challenges, where maintaining safe and controlled airspace is just as critical as securing the ground," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "This EnforceAir deployment demonstrates how new generation advanced RF-Cyber technology can seamlessly integrate into existing operations, providing real-time awareness and actionable intelligence without interfering with communications and operations, including authorized drones in the airspace."

RF-Cyber is becoming a standard technology for mass gatherings as its no interference approach avoids jamming that can disrupt communication networks. The technology provides a non-intrusive security layer that does not disrupt sensitive operational systems that may be used by officials and media crews at such events.

As part of a joint RPAS unit, D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir2 system (EA2) was integrated directly into the Hamilton Police Emergency Operations Centre and provided a common operational picture with real-time airspace awareness. The system supported Hamilton Police drone operations by detecting, locating, and identifying any possible unauthorized or potentially malicious drones, and could distinguish between authorized and unauthorized drones in real time with automated identification, while also enabling coordinated response efforts.

Police Services across Ontario are evaluating advanced counter-drone technology for securing large-scale public events, including concerts, sporting events, and other mass gatherings. This illustrates the growing demand among public safety agencies for non-disruptive solutions that ensure operational continuity while addressing evolving aerial threats.

Note: D-Fend Solutions is an independent provider of C-UAS technology. This deployment and announcement were conducted in coordination with the Hamilton Police Service. This press release is not officially endorsed by or affiliated with the JUNO Awards or its organizers.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading provider of field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-driven, non-kinetic, non-disruptive, AI-enhanced counter-drone takeover technology, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents to overcome both current and emerging drone threats in complex and sensitive environments. With thousands of successful deployments performed worldwide in the most challenging real-life scenarios, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, critical infrastructure, and other environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology is deployed by top-tier government agencies, including military, law enforcement, and homeland security, as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir executes RF cyber-takeovers of rogue drones as a standalone, multilayer, or integrated system, for safe landings and controlled outcomes, preserving the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

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SOURCE D-Fend Solutions