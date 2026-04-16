The University of Alabama Names D-Fend Solutions as Counter-Drone Technology Supplier for Campus and Game-Day Airspace Security

EnforceAir Selected to Protect One of the Nation's Largest Universities, Protecting R1 Research Infrastructure with Elite Athletic Venues

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-driven, non-kinetic, non-disruptive counter-drone takeover technology, today announced that the University of Alabama has selected and adopted D-Fend as a counter-drone technology supplier. Deploying EnforceAir, the University has established a pioneer model for higher education airspace security, protecting campus operations, critical infrastructure, and major public events.

A "Small City" Environment with Massive Security Demands

The University of Alabama named D-Fend Solutions as counter-drone technology supplier for campus and game-day airspace security. The EnforceAir C-UAS system was selected to protect one of the nation’s largest universities with its R1 research infrastructure and elite athletic venues.

As a Tier One R1 research institution, the University of Alabama operates as a "small city," spanning 3.5 square miles with 330 buildings and nearly 50,000 students, faculty, and staff. During football season, the campus becomes one of the largest population centers in the state. Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium hosts over 100,000 fans, while the "sea of humanity" on the campus Quad and surrounding areas can draw an additional 70,000 tailgaters.

"D-Fend and EnforceAir have been game changers for us," said Michael Kelley, Director of Security Technologies at the University of Alabama. "Our situational awareness has expanded dramatically. Not only do we know what is in the airspace around our campus, but we have the ability to mitigate if necessary."

Unprecedented Airspace Insights and Proactive Protection

Following a comprehensive evaluation of leading technologies, including season-long live performance trials against other systems, the University selected EnforceAir for its unique technical capability to support controlled mitigation, an option to be utilized by authorized, trained personnel in accordance with evolving regulatory frameworks, without the risks associated with kinetic measures or jamming, which can cause collateral damage or disrupt campus communications.

Key operational points from the University's deployment include:

Scale of the Threat: During one evaluation period, the system identified well over a thousand drones operating in the vicinity, underscoring the massive scale of UAS activity over collegiate environments.

During one evaluation period, the system identified well over a thousand drones operating in the vicinity, underscoring the massive scale of UAS activity over collegiate environments. Exceptional Coverage: From an elevated position, a single EnforceAir unit provided extensive, long-range detection notifications covering the campus and surrounding approaches.

From an elevated position, a single EnforceAir unit provided extensive, long-range detection notifications covering the campus and surrounding approaches. Strategic Integration: The University integrates EnforceAir into its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), utilizing a Unified Command Framework to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners during major events.

The University integrates EnforceAir into its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), utilizing a Unified Command Framework to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners during major events. Thorough Evaluation: The University selected EnforceAir after a rigorous process that included reviewing leading systems, ultimately choosing D-Fend for its intuitive interface and effective, safe, and non-disruptive mitigation technical capability.

Protecting Continuity and Research

The University recognized that unauthorized drones present risks ranging from accidental collisions and falling debris to the disruption of high-level research and athletic events. "Higher education institutions face unique challenges: open environments, major public events, critical research, and evolving regulatory frameworks," said Zohar Halachmi, CEO and Chairman of D-Fend Solutions. "EnforceAir enables proactive, non-disruptive control that aligns with both safety and operational continuity."

Michael Kelley added, "We are initiative-taking, not reactionary. We have to plan for the future, and D-Fend's technology allows us to do exactly that."

About The University of Alabama

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university and a student-centered research university. A Tier 1- Major University and R1 Research University, it is home to a record enrollment of 42,000 students and features a world-renowned athletic program with 18 National Championships.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading provider of field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-driven, non-kinetic, non-disruptive, AI-enhanced counter-drone takeover technology, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents to overcome both current and emerging drone threats in complex and sensitive environments. With thousands of successful deployments performed worldwide in the most challenging real-life scenarios, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, critical infrastructure, and other environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology is deployed by top-tier government agencies, including military, law enforcement, and homeland security, as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir executes RF cyber-takeovers of rogue drones as a standalone, multilayer, or integrated system, for safe landings and controlled outcomes, preserving the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

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SOURCE D-Fend Solutions