D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir Provided World Cup Counter-Drone Security Across Array of Host Cities, Adopted by 20+ Public Safety Agencies

Moving beyond legacy jamming and kinetics, multi-level agency operators deployed EnforceAir as preeminent cyber-takeover system to protect the tournament's land, air, and waterways.

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – D-Fend Solutions, the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-driven, non-kinetic, non-disruptive counter-drone takeover technology, today announced that its EnforceAir platform was deployed extensively throughout North American host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, selected by national, federal, state, and local law enforcement and public safety agencies to protect matches, surrounding venues, and critical infrastructure from unauthorized drone activity across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

D-Fend Solutions' EnforceAir system deployed overlooking Seattle's host stadium, with Mount Rainier in the background, providing non-kinetic, cyber-driven counter-drone airspace protection during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an era where securing major international events requires absolute operational discretion, D-Fend Solutions and its public safety partners maintained a strict posture of confidentiality leading up to and during the tournament. Operations were deployed across the expansive multi-national tournament footprint, establishing a cyber counter-drone presence of unprecedented scale.

The deployment represented a major multi-site counter-drone operation, spanning key tournament locations and coordinated across a combination of international, federal, state, and local agencies operating in a complex, multi-layered security environment.

"The unprecedented scale of the 2026 World Cup required a sophisticated, multi-layered approach to airspace safety, and the widespread deployment of EnforceAir is a profound validation of the trust elite public safety agencies place in D-Fend Solutions," said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "Protecting high-stakes events of this magnitude is exactly what our technology is built to do. By providing a non-kinetic, RF cyber-takeover capability, we enabled security professionals to safely mitigate drone risks without disrupting the matches, surrounding critical infrastructure, or vital communications, serving as a trusted foundational layer for operational safety in the security architecture for the world's biggest games."

D-Fend Solutions has an established deployment history with federal, national, state, and local public safety agencies around the world. The company's expansion into US state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) markets, enabled by recent legislation, reflects growing demand for field-proven, non-kinetic counter-drone solutions at the municipal, state, and regional levels.

Participating Agency Statements

A representative subset of deploying public safety partners – including the Pennsylvania State Police, City of Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, and Mexico City Police – allowed mention or provided statements regarding their counter-drone operations at the tournament:

"The Atlanta Police Department is committed to delivering a safe experience for everyone attending World Cup events in our city. EnforceAir has strengthened our ability to detect and respond to unauthorized drone activity."

– Sergeant Kindu J. Franklin, City of Atlanta Police Department

"Cobb County is committed to supporting a safe and secure FIFA World Cup experience for all who attend. EnforceAir has been a valuable component of the counter-drone capabilities deployed for this event."

– Lieutenant Justin M. Bullis, Homeland Security Unit, Cobb County Police Department





– Lieutenant Justin M. Bullis, Homeland Security Unit, Cobb County Police Department "Ensuring airspace safety at major international sporting matches requires absolute precision. EnforceAir served as a vital, non-disruptive layer in our security architecture to mitigate unauthorized drone activities during the events."

– Jesús Alfredo Hernández Olvera, Director General, Cyber Investigation and Technological Operations, Secretariat of Citizen Security, Mexico City Police

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety, and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With thousands of successful deployments performed worldwide in the most challenging real-life scenarios, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event, critical infrastructure, and other environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology is deployed by top-tier government agencies, including military, law enforcement, and homeland security, as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir executes RF cyber-takeovers of rogue drones as a standalone, multilayer, or integrated system, for safe landings and controlled outcomes, preserving the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

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SOURCE D-Fend Solutions