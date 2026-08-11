DarioHealth Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second quarter 2026 revenue was $5.2 million , reflecting the Company's strategic decision to discontinue certain pharmaceutical-related business

Gross margin increased to 62%, compared to 57% in the first quarter of 2026 and 55% in the second quarter of 2025; non-GAAP B2B2C gross margin was approximately 80% for the 10th consecutive quarter

Operating loss decreased by 30% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter

Operating expenses declined by 21% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter

Multi-condition strategy compounding: more than 80% of the $13.1 million in contracted and late-stage annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is multi-condition

Commercial momentum with three significant wins in recent weeks, led by a top-5 national health plan expansion with the potential to approximately triple Dario's potential revenue opportunity — its third such expansion — plus a 5th Fortune 50 client and a new health insurer via the Amwell channel

Expanded into provider-backed clinical care delivery, accessing a larger portion of the healthcare value chain and increasing the potential revenue opportunity per client

Pro forma cash of $36.8 million following $22.8 million net proceeds from at-the-market registered direct financing with participation from existing long-term shareholders and new fundamental institutional investors completed in July 2026

Conference call today, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 am ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading AI-powered healthcare technology company transforming the management of chronic conditions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"We believe that Dario has reached an important stage where the investments made in our technology, product, and distribution infrastructure are compounding positive momentum," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "Over the past decade, we have built a comprehensive multi-condition platform supported by robust clinical evidence, enterprise distribution generating ARR and, more recently, AI-powered capabilities that have the potential to increase the recurring revenue we generate from customers we have already won. Our strategy is translating into execution as new customers are increasingly adopting our multi-condition solutions and existing customers expand into additional conditions. Today, we believe provider-backed care is the natural extension of our platform, positioning us to capture a larger share of the healthcare value chain. We believe we have built an end-to-end chronic care platform that is unique in the market and positions us to accelerate revenue growth by the end of 2026 and into 2027."

Commercial Highlights:

Dario has served more than a dozen health plans over the last 4 quarters, including 3 national carriers, across more than 6 chronic condition solutions, with 5 Fortune 50 clients and approximately 25% of B2B2C clients drawn from the Fortune 500. Growth compounds across three layers: channel partners add accounts at lower acquisition cost, multi-condition expansion and provider-based care increase revenue per account with no incremental acquisition spend, and DarioIQ™ powers both.

Added New Enterprise Accounts Through Channel Partners

Signed new Fortune 50 client representing more than 100,000 eligible employees, Dario's 5th Fortune 50 client; the Company expects ARR contribution to begin at the end of 2026 and ramp into 2027

Signed a major health insurer with a stronghold in Arizona, representing hundreds of thousands of lives, through the Amwell channel partnership

Expanded Within Existing Customers

Top 5 national health plan extended its behavioral health agreement and added Dario's hypertension solution, the third such plan to expand number of conditions; the expansion has the potential to approximately triple Dario's potential revenue opportunity under this relationship, with contribution expected in 2026 and higher impact in 2027 and onward, demonstrating Dario's land-and-expand strategy

Channel partner Solera expanded its contract to add Dario's hypertension program across its existing member base, addressing an additional 500,000+ new eligible lives, approximately doubling Dario's addressable eligible population through Solera

Added Product Extensions

The Company expects the new programs to begin revenue contribution in the fourth quarter of 2026

Dario Women supports members navigating perimenopause and menopause, life stages frequently associated with weight changes, sleep disruption, metabolic changes and increased cardiometabolic risk

Dario Sleep addresses obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA"), a significant contributor to cardiometabolic disease and rising healthcare costs

Extended Into Provider-Backed Care

Expanded into provider-backed care through Beluga Health's care delivery infrastructure, adding 50-state embedded clinical delivery, expanding Dario's platform beyond digital engagement to include provider-led care capabilities

Launched the first provider-backed offering, Dario's Integrated GLP-1 Program, combining the digital platform with GLP-1 medical evaluation, prescribing and oversight

DarioIQ: The Engine Underneath

More than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal data points from FDA-cleared connected devices power a vertically integrated device-to-data-to-AI stack, and support delivery of integrated multi-condition care

Broad deployment of DarioIQ, which the Company believes could contribute an increase of 10-15% in B2B2C ARR from existing customers through higher engagement, retention and clinical outcomes

Applied within Dario's own operations, AI has helped expand operational capability while holding the cost base, contributing to the reduction in operating expenses and operating loss this quarter

Lara Dodo, Dario's Chief Operating Officer, commented, "Commercial execution remained strong during the second quarter of 2026 as we continued advancing enterprise customer implementations, expanding relationships with channel partners and broadening adoption of our integrated multi-condition platform. We swiftly advanced our provider-backed care strategy and implementation, expanding our ability to increase long-term customer value."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $5.2 million , compared with $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year comparison primarily reflected the Company's strategic decision to discontinue certain pharmaceutical-related business, partially offset by continued growth from channel partners and direct-to-consumer programs.

, compared with $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 and $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025. The year-over-year comparison primarily reflected the Company's strategic decision to discontinue certain pharmaceutical-related business, partially offset by continued growth from channel partners and direct-to-consumer programs. Gross profit increased to $3.2 million, up approximately 8% year-over-year and substantially consistent quarter-over-quarter

to $3.2 million, up approximately 8% year-over-year and substantially consistent quarter-over-quarter Gross margin increased to 62%, compared with 57% in the first quarter of 2026 and 55% in the second quarter of 2025; Non-GAAP B2B2C gross margins remain at approximately 80% for the 10 th consecutive quarter

to 62%, compared with 57% in the first quarter of 2026 and 55% in the second quarter of 2025; Non-GAAP B2B2C gross margins remain at approximately 80% for the 10 consecutive quarter Operating expenses declined to $9.7 million, down 8% quarter-over-quarter and 21% year-over-year, while operating loss improved 11% quarter-over-quarter and 30% year-over-year

to $9.7 million, down 8% quarter-over-quarter and 21% year-over-year, while operating loss improved 11% quarter-over-quarter and 30% year-over-year Balance sheet strengthened with $36.8 million pro forma cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits; $14.0 million as of June 30, 2026, plus $22.8 million, raised through registered direct financing in July 2026, net of offering expenses.

"Our second quarter results reflect continued progress in improving the efficiency of our business, with improvements in gross margin, operating expenses and net loss, year-over-year," stated Chen Franco Yehuda, Dario's Chief Financial Officer. "Following quarter end, we strengthened our balance sheet through a successful $23.5 million registered direct financing priced at-the-market, with participation from both existing long-term shareholders and new fundamental institutional investors. This financing enhances our financial flexibility as we continue executing on commercial opportunities created by our AI-powered integrated care platform."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared with $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The year-over-year decrease primarily reflects the absence of one-time pharmaceutical services revenue recognized in the prior-year period, as the Company transitions to a B2B2C ARR model, partially offset by growth in revenue from enterprise B2B2C revenues and direct to consumer sales.

Gross profit was $3.2 million, compared with $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2026. Gross margin improved to 61.7%, compared with 55.2% in the second quarter of 2025 and 57.3% in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting improved product mix and the benefit of lower cost of revenues, including the impact of an International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariff refund recognized during the quarter.

Operating expenses declined to $9.7 million, compared with $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued operating discipline. Operating loss improved to $6.5 million, compared with $9.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Net loss was $7.9 million, compared with $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2025, and $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP operating loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $5.3 million compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Revenue for the first six months of 2026 was $10.8 million, compared with $12.1 million for the first six months of 2025. The decrease primarily reflected a transition away from one-time pharmaceutical services, partially offset by growth in revenue from enterprise B2B2C revenues and direct to consumer sales.

Gross profit was $6.4 million for the first six months of 2026, compared with $6.8 million in the prior-year period. Gross margin improved to 59.4%, compared with 56.5% for the first six months of 2025, primarily reflecting lower cost of revenues, including the benefit of an IEEPA tariff refund recognized during the period.

Operating expenses decreased to $20.2 million for the first six months of 2026, compared with $25.5 million for the first six months of 2025, reflecting lower research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses. Operating loss improved to $13.8 million, compared with $18.6 million in the first six months of 2025.

Net loss improved to $16.2 million, for the first six months of 2026, compared with $22.2 million, for the first six months of 2025.

Non-GAAP operating loss (excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses) for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $10.7 million compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $12.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, August 11th, 2026, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international)

Call me™: https://emportal.ink/4vKeztO

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767650&tp_key=4cfb9bb10d

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately three hours after completion of the conference call through Tuesday, August 25th, 2026. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 1188083.

About DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO)

DarioHealth (Nasdaq:DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its expected revenue growth and commercial momentum, the expected timing and contribution of ARR, the anticipated implementation and expansion of customer relationships, including the top-5 national health plan expansion and new Fortune 50 client, the potential revenue opportunity associated with customer expansions, the expected launch and revenue contribution of new product offerings, the anticipated benefits of its provider-backed care strategy and DarioIQ™ platform, the expected impact of AI on customer engagement, retention, clinical outcomes and operating efficiency, the Company's ability to accelerate revenue growth by the end of 2026 and into 2027, and the Company's future financial performance and business strategy. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate ongoing operating performance and believes they provide investors with additional insight when used as a supplement to GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the financial tables included in this release.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses, depreciation and impairment expense, amortization of acquired technology and brand, financial (income) expenses, net, income tax, and acquisition costs. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Zoe Harrison

VP, Accounting and Corporate Development

[email protected]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands

















June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,634

$ 21,803 Short-term bank deposits



7,327



4,214 Short-term restricted bank deposits



293



229 Trade receivables, net



1,549



2,144 Inventories



3,719



4,316 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



2,604



2,361













Total current assets



22,126



35,067













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Deposits



119



80 Operating lease right of use assets



1,029



717 Long-term assets



386



304 Property and equipment, net



503



549 Intangible assets, net



15,000



15,931 Goodwill



57,427



57,427













Total non-current assets



74,464



75,008













Total assets

$ 96,590

$ 110,075 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)

















June 30,

December 31,



2026

2025 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Trade payables

$ 3,173

$ 2,928 Deferred revenues



521



714 Operating lease liabilities



572



430 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



5,312



5,251













Total current liabilities



9,578



9,323













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Operating lease liabilities



777



571 Long-term loan



31,064



30,747 Warrant liability



15



1,466 Other long-term liabilities



68



46













Total non-current liabilities



31,924



32,830













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY **











Common stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 400,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding: 7,341,866 and 6,905,948 shares on June 30, 2026

and December 31, 2025, respectively



4



4 Additional paid-in capital



523,335



519,996 Accumulated deficit



(468,251)



(452,078)













Total stockholders' equity



55,088



67,922













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 96,590

$ 110,075 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and per share data)













Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues:























Services

$ 2,585

$ 3,661

$ 5,410

$ 8,536 Consumer hardware



2,592



1,708



5,350



3,585 Total revenues



5,177



5,369



10,760



12,121

























Cost of revenues:























Services



440



821



1,002



1,686 Consumer hardware



1,367



1,151



3,010



2,281 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



178



433



354



1,308 Total cost of revenues



1,985



2,405



4,366



5,275

























Gross profit



3,192



2,964



6,394



6,846

























Operating expenses:























Research and development

$ 2,100

$ 3,721

$ 4,485

$ 7,829 Sales and marketing



4,971



5,231



9,870



11,104 General and administrative



2,600



3,212



5,826



6,522

























Total operating expenses



9,671



12,164



20,181



25,455

























Operating loss



6,479



9,200



13,787



18,609

























Interest expenses



1,123



—



2,273



— Other financial expenses (income), net



(6)



3,790



(271)



3,586

























Total financial expenses, net



1,117



3,790



2,002



3,586

























Loss before taxes



7,596



12,990



15,789



22,195

























Income tax



328



—



384



22

























Net loss

$ 7,924

$ 12,990

$ 16,173

$ 22,217

























Deemed dividend

$ —

$ 5,572

$ —

$ 10,411

























Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$ 7,924

$ 18,562

$ 16,173

$ 32,628

























Net loss per share:

















































Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock

$ 0.85

$ 3.54

$ 1.75

$ 6.50 Weighted average number of common stock

used in computing basic and diluted net loss per

share**



9,343,618



2,481,548



9,238,133



2,425,039 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands

















Six months ended



June 30,



2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:











Net loss

$ (16,173)

$ (22,217) Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Stock-based compensation



2,073



4,377 Change in operating lease right of use assets



237



204 Amortization of acquired intangible assets



931



1,884 Depreciation and impairment



108



174 Change in fair value of warrant liability



(185)



(825) Accrued interest on short term bank deposits



(63)



— Non-cash financial expenses



265



2,665 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Decrease in trade receivables, net



595



2,248 Increase in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets



(364)



(484) Decrease in inventories



597



143 Increase in trade payables



232



334 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued expenses



83



(858) Decrease in deferred revenues



(193)



(856) Decrease in operating lease liabilities



(201)



(147) Other



(50)



654













Net cash used in operating activities



(12,108)



(12,704)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Investment in short term bank deposit



(9,250)



— Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposit



6,200



— Purchase of property and equipment



(69)



(75) Disposals of property and equipment



6



—













Net cash used in investing activities



(3,113)



(75)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Proceeds from ATM Equity Offerings



104



— Issuance costs related to ATM Equity Offerings



(104)



— Proceeds from issuance of common stock and preferred stock, net of issuance costs



—



6,754 Proceeds from borrowings on credit agreement



—



31,700 Repayment of long-term loan



—



(31,515)













Net cash provided by financing activities



—



6,939













Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



(15,221)



(5,840) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash

equivalents



52



30 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



21,803



27,764 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 6,634

$ 21,954 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid during the period for interest on long-term loan

$ 1,930

$ 1,250 Non-cash activities:











Exercise of pre-funded warrants to common stock

$ 1,266

$ 1,750 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 549

$ — Purchase of property and equipment on credit

$ 13

$ — The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended June 30, 2026



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 1,985

(2)

(180)

1,803 Gross Profit

3,192

2

180

3,374

















Research and development

2,100

134

(24)

2,210 Sales and Marketing

4,971

(308)

(299)

4,364 General and Administrative

2,600

(456)

(12)

2,132 Total Operating Expenses

9,671

(630)

(355)

8,706 Operating Loss $ (6,479)

632

515

(5,332) Financing expenses

1,117

-

-

1,117 Income Tax

328

-

-

328 Net Loss $ (7,924)

632

515

(6,777)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended June 30, 2025



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 2,405

(6)

(447)

1,952 Gross Profit

2,964

6

447

3,417

















Research and development

3,721

(441)

(34)

3,246 Sales and Marketing

5,231

(583)

(307)

4,341 General and Administrative

3,212

(1,005)

(14)

2,193 Total Operating Expenses

12,164

(2,029)

(355)

9,780 Operating Loss $ (9,200)

2,035

802

(6,363) Financing expenses

3,790

-

-

3,790 Net Loss $ (12,990)

2,035

802

(10,153)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended June 30, 2026



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 4,366

(7)

(360)

3,999 Gross Profit

6,394

7

360

6,761

















Research and development

4,485

42

(56)

4,471 Sales and Marketing

9,870

(441)

(598)

8,831 General and Administrative

5,826

(1,667)

(25)

4,134 Total Operating Expenses

20,181

(2,066)

(679)

17,436 Operating Loss $ (13,787)

2,073

1,039

(10,675) Financing expenses

2,002

-

-

2,002 Income Tax

384

-

-

384 Net Loss $ (16,173)

2,073

1,039

(13,061)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP) U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended June 30, 2025



GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses Amortization of

acquisition

related expenses

and depreciation

of fixed assets Non-GAAP Cost of Revenues $ 5,275

(16)

(1,337)

3,922 Gross Profit

6,846

16

1,337

8,199

















Research and development

7,829

(967)

(74)

6,788 Sales and Marketing

11,104

(1,398)

(618)

9,088 General and Administrative

6,522

(1,996)

(29)

4,497 Total Operating Expenses

25,455

(4,361)

(721)

20,373 Operating Loss $ (18,609)

4,377

2,058

(12,174) Financing expenses

3,586

-

-

3,586 Income Tax

22

-

-

22 Net Loss $ (22,217)

4,377

2,058

(15,782)

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SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.