Electreon, Together with VINCI, Wins Its First Tender in France, Marking a Significant Milestone in Decarbonizing Road Transport; Positioning France Alongside Sweden, Germany, Italy, Norway and the U.S. with its First Wireless Electric Road for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Charging

BEIT YANAI, Israel, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon's (TASE: ELWS), announcement reveals that Bpifrance, the French public sector investment bank, has selected Electreon's award-winning Wireless Electric Road System (ERS), for an unprecedented project in France on a section of the A10 highway, South West of Paris.

Bpifrance, together with the relevant French Ministries, selected Electreon and its consortium partners for the project as part of its strategy to promote decarbonized mobility. The consortium is led by VINCI Autoroutes with several additional partners to Electreon - VINCI Construction, Hutchinson, and the Gustave Eiffel University.

In this project Electreon will unveil its next-generation product with significantly increased power transfer capacity, additional software features such as real-time monitoring, and an even more robust architecture; specifically designed for dense traffic corridors on public highways. Electreon will deploy both a two-kilometer dynamic wireless charging road and a stationary wireless charging station. This charging infrastructure will support all vehicle types and classes. Electreon will provide a 40-ton truck as well as a bus and will invite multiple leading automotive partners to benefit from the company's new product capabilities.

The initial phase of the project will focus on charging commercial e-fleets while they drive. However the ultimate goal is to deploy ERS (the Electric Road System) across all major French roadways to decarbonize passenger and freight transport, and the heavy-trucking industry; and to support all types of EVs (e.g., trucks, coaches, utility vehicles, and passenger vehicles) to be able to charge seamlessly while driving on an open highway in France.

The selection of Electreon as tender winners, together with its consortium partners, follows the France's Transportation Ministry (MoT) 2021 study on the most efficient and sustainable large-scale technologies and strategies to achieve net-zero transport emissions. The study concluded that if deployed at large scales, ERS could reduce CO2 emissions from road freight transport by 86% compared to diesel. Without ERS, electric heavy duty trucks would have to be equipped with extremely large batteries and stop to charge at high-power charging stations. The study also proposes a plan to deploy Electric Road Systems over nearly 5,000 km by 2030, and nearly 9,000 km by 2035, highlighting the critical importance of the technology as a significant piece of the puzzle to achieve net zero road emissions, focusing on freight and heavy-trucking industries.

This tender announcement is a big win for Electreon, the consortium partners and the French public; as the transportation sector represents one-third of France's greenhouse gas emissions, and 95% of these emissions come from road transport. Almost 9 out of 10 goods are transported by road, and the French government's projections as part of the National Low Carbon Strategy show that this portion will remain the lion's share in the coming decades; even with the increased use of rail freight and optimization of logistics flows. Therefore, it is essential to decarbonize heavy goods vehicles; mainly through electrification, which represents a major challenge for long-distance logistic fleets.

Electreon's dynamic wireless charging technology has entered its fully-commercial and industrial phase and is the subject of numerous demonstrations, deployments and commercial projects worldwide; most notably in Israel, Germany, the United States, Italy, Sweden and Norway.

Quote from VINCI Autoroutes

"Wireless Electric Road Systems are particularly promising in terms of economic and industrial impacts, as it can decarbonize road transport through dynamic charging of electric vehicles while reducing Europe's dependence on raw materials needed to manufacture batteries (such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt) and create jobs and industrial activities in France, where these systems' components can be manufactured."

Louis Du Pasquier, Director in Charge of Decarbonation at VINCI Autoroutes

Quote from Electreon

"We are honored that Electreon has been selected as the on-the-go wireless charging technology for France's first ERS deployment. Electreon is excited to once again partner with VINCI, and due to the strategic importance of the French market, is expanding its presence in the region." said Oren Ezer, CEO and Co-founder of Electreon. "France's net-zero transport plan to reach nearly 9,000 km by 2035 is yet another example of the widespread global adoption of wireless charging and we are looking forward to unveiling our next-generation product with significantly increased power transfer capacity in this project."

