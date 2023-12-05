Electreon Unveils the World's First Commercial Wireless Charging Terminal for Buses in Israel

BEIT YANAI, Israel, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electreon (TASE: ELWS) has successfully completed the construction of a groundbreaking wireless charging terminal for parked urban electric buses (e-buses), marking a world first in the field of this innovative charging technology. The commercial project, delivered to Electra Afikim, a prominent public transportation operator in Israel, located in Rosh HaAyin in the center of the country, and supplies stationary wireless charging to the e-buses during the night and day, in parking bays at the public bus terminal in a distributed energy model.

The world's first commercial wireless charging terminal for buses, Electreon's Electra Afikim Project (PRNewsfoto/Electreon Wireless Ltd)

Oren Ezer, CEO of Electreon, expressed excitement about the project, stating, "We are pleased to introduce to the world the first wireless charging terminal of this kind here in Israel, enabling efficient, cost-effective, and space-saving wireless charging for public transit buses in a busy urban zone. This innovative facility is designed to provide wireless charging for electric buses throughout the day and night, serving the public as part of regular public transportation services in the Petah Tikva and Rosh HaAyin areas."

Electreon managed the entire terminal project, from end-to-end, encompassing electrical infrastructure, required approvals, and civil engineering works. The company also implemented its advanced charging software platform to remotely manage and oversee wireless charging of the fleet vehicles at the terminal.

In addition to the technical, operational and commercial achievement of delivering this pioneering project, Electreon partnered with three leading international bus manufacturers that were selected by the client, Electra Afikim, HIGER, Ankai, and Sunwin. These automotive manufacturers fully integrated Electreon's vehicle receivers into their electric buses, and with HIGER and Ankai completing the full European Union's (EU) WVTA approval process, a significant step in establishing the company's wireless electric bus receiver as an off-the-shelf product available to the entire automotive industry.

The fully commercial project, valued at approximately 5.8 million ILS (approximately 1.6 million USD) for 2023, includes payments for software services, operations, and maintenance over the project's duration. Electra Afikim, one of Israel's major public transportation operators, manages around 500 bus service lines across the country, covering 40 million miles annually and transporting 51 million passengers.

At the project launch event, attended by the Minister of Transport, Mr. Ezer, conveyed gratitude to Electra Afikim, the Ministry of Transportation, and the National Road Safety Authority for selecting their solution. He anticipates widespread benefits from the technology, envisioning Israel as a leader in implementing sustainable transportation technologies.

Tal Cohen, CEO of Electra Afikim, stated, "Electra Afikim welcomes being the first company to operate a fleet of electric buses with Electreon's technology and thanks the Ministry of Transportation, Rosh HaAyin Municipality and Electreon for the cooperation in operating smart and advanced transportation as the company's vision."

Rosh HaAyin Mayor Shalom Ben Moshe, also spoke at the launch event, "Rosh HaAyin is among the first cities in Israel to have electric buses. This is important news for the city. We are promoting green public transportation in the city with the aim of reducing air pollution and continuing to improve the quality of life of the residents and the environment. The arrival of the electric buses to the city is the fruit of the hard work of the municipality as part of our ongoing public transportation improvement policies in the city. I thank the Ministry of Transportation for supporting our vision for wireless charging. I believe that these innovative electric buses will truly serve our residents and we will continue to work so that all buses in the city will operate with this innovative technology."

This milestone underscores Electreon's technological prowess and its pivotal role in transforming the global electric mobility landscape with its innovative and sustainable technology to power-up and accelerate EV adoptions. The successful completion of this stationary wireless charging project comes in the backdrop of a multitude of technical and commercial successes for Electreon this year.

To mention just a few recent milestones: in the summer the company won its first tender in France, for its wireless Electric Road technology on a highway near Paris . The country's Ministry of Transport concluded that Electric Roads could reduce CO2 emissions from road freight transport by 86% compared to diesel, and 60% more compared to heavy-duty trucks carrying very large battery packs and recharging at fast charging stations on-route, and proposed to build 6,000 miles of electrified highways by 2035.

Last week was also particularly busy for the company. It announced that its proprietary wireless alignment methodology was selected by the SAE to be the universal, global industry standard . Additionally, closer to home in Michigan, the company unveiled the nation's first public EV-charging roadway , in a widely covered project launch activities involving Detroit Mayor - Mike Duggan, and Michigan Governor, Gretchen Witmer, together with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the City of Detroit, Ford Motor Co, and its many other project partners.



The company's frequent and significant announcements from Europe, Asia and North America throughout this year exemplify Electreon's growing market traction, and show the company's vision to empower seamless, sustainable and decarbonized transportation globally, is beginning to materialize.

Press Contacts

Electreon Media contact

Keren Alleson Gerberg

[email protected]

About Electreon

Electreon is the leading developer and provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services, to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public, and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company's proprietary inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs, making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available in the market today. Electreon collaborates with cities and fleet operators on a "sale" business model, and on a Charging as a Service (CaaS) business model, that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation.



Electreon operates 18 projects across 8 countries, together with more than 100 partners. Electreon's wireless in-road charging technology was named as one of the world's top 100 inventions for 2021 by Time Magazine. For more information, visit electreon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293380/Electreon_Wireless_Ltd.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997596/4439972/Electreon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Electreon Wireless Ltd