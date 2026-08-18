Elsight Opens New Production in the US and Europe to Secure Local Defense Supply Chains

New US and Germany facilities support governments building resilient military domestic supply chains

Manufacturing expansion follows addition of Elsight's flagship product to the DCMA Blue UAS Cleared List

Supports NATO-aligned defense programs transitioning to production-level procurement

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsight (ASX: ELS), a provider of mission-critical connectivity for uncrewed systems, is expanding its global manufacturing capacity in the United States and Germany, addressing governments' growing demand for localized, resilient supply chains.

Elsight's technology enables uncrewed operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) across air, land, and maritime domains. Field-proven with over 500,000 operational hours across 100+ customers with active deployments in complex, high-intensity combat environments, Halo intelligently bonds cellular, satellite, and RF communications into one resilient connectivity layer that intelligently selects the optimal path.

Geopolitical risk reduction, diminished reliance on external suppliers, and local job creation are reshaping supply chains across many industries, most notably in defense. As US and European defense spending rises sharply, localized production is becoming central to instilling these supply chains with agility and resilience.

In addition, NATO-aligned defense forces and US government agencies are rapidly adopting Elsight's technology, with multiple programs expected to transition from pilot and evaluation phases to production-level procurement.

Halo's addition to the DCMA Blue UAS Cleared List enables rapid military procurement while the product's NDAA compliance builds confidence with defense customers who increasingly require trusted and reliable domestic or allied-nation supply chains. The expansion supports Elsight's growing product portfolio — spanning connectivity, positioning, video, and autonomy — reflecting the company's evolution from a single-product provider to a multi-capability offering for uncrewed systems.

"By establishing localized manufacturing capabilities across US, Europe and APAC, we ensure supply continuity in the face of geopolitical disruption, logistics bottlenecks, single-source risk, and sudden surges in demand," said Elsight CEO Yoav Amitai. "These new production partnerships also give our customers shorter delivery lead times and the redundancy that mission-critical programs demand."

New Facility Descriptions

Europe

Headquartered in Bavaria, Germany, the facility will operate several fully certified production sites, producing close to 10 million units per year.

U.S.

Based in California, the US manufacturing partner is equipped with two high-performance SMT lines plus automated and manual through-hole assembly.

Elsight's Flagship Product

Halo is a carrier-agnostic, multi-path connectivity technology that bonds cellular (LTE/5G), satellite, and RF communications into a single encrypted link, delivering 99% reliable connectivity for drones, unmanned ground vehicles, and other uncrewed systems. Available as a sub-100g OEM module or ruggedized boxed unit, Halo enables beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations for defense, public safety, and commercial platforms.

About Elsight

Elsight (ASX: ELS) provides the critical enablement layer for uncrewed vehicles, across air, land and maritime domains. Trusted by leading autonomous systems manufacturers, defense organizations, and public safety agencies worldwide, Elsight supports mission-critical uncrewed systems operations, where reliability, mobility, and mission certainty matter most. Go to elsight.com for more info.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Elsight