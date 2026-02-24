Euronext Amsterdam listed SWI Stoneweg Icona Group moves into AI compute with majority investment in Polarise, a leading European NVIDIA Cloud Partner, creating a fully integrated European AI infrastructure platform

- SWI Stoneweg Icona Group has agreed to acquire a majority position in Polarise, a leading European NVIDIA Cloud Partner

- The deal will further strengthen SWI Group's data center and AI strategy through the addition of GPU-as-a-Service and AI-as-a-Service capabilities to SWI's own 2.3 GW AiOnX data centre platform

- Polarise's valuation set at EUR 0.5 billion once the SWI Group investment completes

- SWI commits EUR 1.0 billion to grow Polarise's digital infrastructure strategy

- The transaction gives Polarise full infrastructure and financial backing to foster its expansion and create a major European AI digital infrastructure player

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Stoneweg Icona Group has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Polarise, a European NVIDIA Cloud Preferred Partner, (including a EUR 100 million equity investment for operations), marking a natural extension of the Group's data centre strategy into AI compute. The transaction brings GPU- and AI-as-a-Service capabilities onto the AiOnX platform and supports SWI Group's focus on building scalable, income-generating digital infrastructure across Europe."

The transaction will capitalize the combined knowledge and experience of the respective teams, while seeking to roll out additional capabilities and expedite new pipeline execution with strategic hires across key functions.

Based in Germany, Polarise is a one-stop AI digital infrastructure provider with a focus on building the underlying infrastructure for AI and providing high-performance computing (HPC) capacities via its hardware and software offerings. Polarise is both a Preferred NVIDIA Partner, and also an official NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider. Polarise has recently launched the first industrial-scale AI Factory in Germany in partnership with Deutsche Telekom and NVIDIA, following their first AI factory in Oslo, Norway. Polarise focus on delivering best-in-class services to leading Enterprise and Sovereign AI computing requirements, backed by 15 years of experience.

This new partnership will secure all future financial requirements to expand the offering of Polarise and it will leverage AiOnX's 2.3GW existing Europe-wide platform to rapidly expand compute deployment across the continent and gain market presence in other European countries.

Beyond the acquisition of the strategic stake in Polarise, SWI Group has committed a further EUR 1.0 billion towards the partnership's site pipeline expansion and buildout that will create cutting-edge AI factories powered by NVIDIA's latest GPUs. The EUR 1bn commitment reflects SWI's conviction in the structural growth of AI compute demand in Europe and the need for well-capitalised, integrated platforms to serve it. This allocation will enable the activation of each party's respective pipelines, granting Polarise the capital towards the execution of already secured acquisitions, while empowering SWI to convert its opportunity set with stronger dedication due to higher control over the future operational element.

Max-Hervé George, Founder and CEO of SWI Group comments: "We are extremely excited about partnering up with such an esteemed player in the GPU- and AI-as-a-Service business, allowing us to extend our existing investment in data centers to encompass the critical operating elements pertaining to GPU compute and client interface. Our ambition targets the creation of the foremost digital infrastructure developer and operator in Europe. We cannot imagine a better way to do it than with the extraordinary team at Polarise."

Michel Boutouil, Founder and CEO of Polarise, further states: "The partnership with SWI Group will allow us to significantly accelerate our mission and reach new frontiers within a much shorter period of time - precious time that Europe needs to recoup in the global AI race. Having such a solid funding commitment from a partner that precisely understands our ambitions, along with a vast existing power supply across strategic European locations, is a great basis for the further development of much-needed digital infrastructure in Europe."

Together, SWI Group, AiOnX and Polarise are building an integrated European AI infrastructure platform spanning power, compute and delivery."

This press release contains or may contain inside information within the meaning contemplated by the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Notes to Editors

About SWI Group

SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com), listed on the Amsterdam Euronext Stock Exchange under SWICH (Isin: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is an alternative investment conglomerate driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in numerous sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. The company's investment strategies are grounded in thorough research, in-depth first-hand knowledge, and the ability to efficiently implement strategies to maximise the greatest return potential.

Within digital infrastructure, the Group is active in the development, acquisition, and management of data center assets through AiOnX. The Group's approach in this area spans the full investment cycle—from sourcing and development to construction and operations, aiming to build high-quality, income-generating infrastructure over time. The group currently owns five data center sites across Europe, in Ireland, UK, Denmark, Spain, and Italy.

SWI Group relies on local operating teams to identify, develop and manage opportunities around the world, both real estate and investment strategies. SWI Group has approximately EUR 11 billion of assets under management and roughly 300 employees across 26 offices across the world.

About Polarise GmbH

Founded in Germany, Polarise (www.polarise.eu) is a leading European AI infrastructure platform delivering high-performance computing (HPC) at scale through a combination of purpose-built AI data centres, advanced software capabilities and deep operational expertise. As one of Europe's preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner and NVIDIA Cloud Service Provider, Polarise enables enterprise and sovereign customers to deploy mission-critical AI workloads with high performance, security and reliability across the continent.