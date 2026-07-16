Fortune 50 Employer Awards Dario Contract to Deliver AI-Powered Cardiometabolic Care Platform

Contract award for over 100,000 eligible employees marks Dario's fifth Fortune 50 client, further reflecting growing demand among large employers for integrated, outcomes-driven chronic condition management

Program expected to launch Fall 2026, with revenue contribution beginning by year-end and ramping through 2027

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) (the "Company", "DarioHealth" or "Dario"), a leading AI-powered healthcare technology company transforming the management of chronic conditions, today announced another Fortune 50 employer has selected Dario to provide its integrated digital cardiometabolic care platform for employees living with diabetes and/or hypertension. The program will be available to more than 100,000 eligible employees and is expected to launch in Fall 2026. Eligible members will receive a unified care experience that combines connected devices, personalized human coaching, AI-driven insights via DarioIQ™ and behavior change support within a single platform.

Annual recurring revenue from the program is expected to begin by the end of 2026 following implementation, with increasing contribution anticipated throughout 2027 and beyond.

"Winning another Fortune 50 employer underscores the growing recognition that integrated chronic condition management delivers better outcomes than treating each condition independently, resulting in clinically significant outcomes and economic impact," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "The value we deliver to the largest enterprises in the world is evident in the fact that nearly one-quarter of our clients today are Fortune 500 companies."

"Employers continue to focus on managing healthcare costs while simultaneously improving health outcomes. Our AI-enabled multi-condition platform, powered by DarioIQ, is uniquely positioned to deliver on both objectives," added Lara Dodo, Dario's Chief Operating Officer.

Unlike traditional point solutions that manage individual conditions, Dario's integrated chronic condition platform is designed to address comorbidities, including diabetes and hypertension, two of the most prevalent and costly chronic diseases that frequently occur together – costing a combined $500+ billion in U.S. healthcare costs annually. Published research shows that members on Dario's digital platform managing three chronic conditions (diabetes, hypertension and overweight) simultaneously experience better outcomes than those who manage just one condition.

About DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO)

DarioHealth (Nasdaq:DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when the expected launch and implementation of the program; the anticipated availability of the program to more than 100,000 eligible employees; expected member enrollment and utilization; the timing and amount of anticipated recurring revenue, including revenue expected to begin in late 2026 and increase throughout 2027 and beyond; the expected clinical and economic benefits of the Company's integrated cardiometabolic care platform and DarioIQ™; the anticipated demand for integrated chronic condition management solutions among employers; the Company's ability to successfully implement the program and expand relationships with enterprise customers; and the Company's future business, growth and commercial prospects. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.