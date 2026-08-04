GrayMatters Health Accelerates Patient Access with Payor Strategy for Biomarker-powered Prism treatment for PTSD

Dr. Douglas Nemecek will advise on scaling coverage to expand trauma forward care for patients

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrayMatters Health, the pioneers of digital brain biomarkers for mental healthcare, today announced the addition of Douglas Nemecek as an advisor to help shape and support current and future payor strategy as Prism expansion continues.

"The rapid adoption of Prism in Interventional Psychiatry clinics across the US demands that we prioritize broadening patient access," commented Oded Kraft, CEO of GrayMatters Health. "I am excited to have Doug's expertise and experience to guide this new chapter of growth and expansion."

Prism™ is an FDA-cleared treatment for PTSD that uses a computer simulation together with a proprietary digital biomarker reflecting amygdala activity. Through training sessions in the clinic, patients learn to regulate brain activity associated with PTSD using a personal mental strategy. Prism Imagine, a separate generative AI-powered visualization tool, allows patients to generate a visual representation of their mental strategy to refer to in-between sessions or after completing treatment.

"GrayMatters Health has an evidence-based interventional psychiatry platform that delivers clinically meaningful outcomes in real-world practice," added Doug Nemecek, board certified psychiatrist and physician executive with more than 20 years leading behavioral health strategy, quality, and innovation for The Cigna Group. "I am excited to deliver actionable guidance to the team to help align payor strategy and scale patient access."

About GrayMatters Health

GrayMatters Health is a mental health technology company developing and marketing an interventional psychiatry platform powered by fMRI-Informed biomarkers. Prism™ is FDA-cleared as an adjunct treatment for PTSD. The platform also includes a Depression protocol and Prism Insights to monitor patient progress.

The company is collaborating with leading mental health institutions to research and evaluate Prism for additional psychiatric disorders.

To learn more about Prism™, visit our website https://graymatters-health.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE GrayMatters Health Ltd.