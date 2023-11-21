GSMA M360 MENA RETURNS TO RIYADH

Shaping tomorrow's tech landscape 5-6 December 2023

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSMA is bringing M360 MENA back to one of the world's fastest-developing digital capitals, Riyadh. Together with our host sponsor, stc and Gold Sponsor Salam, M360 MENA will provide the ideal platform to explore strategies, collaborations and policies to accelerate the region's digital-first future.

Held on 5-6 December at Fairmont Riyadh, the agenda of keynotes and forums will feature global and regional industry leaders, innovators and experts such as Ahmed Alsohaily (Red Sea Global), Dr. Bocar A. Ba (SAMENA Telecommunications Council), Håkan Cervell (stc), Hatem Dowindar (e&), Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani (Ooredoo), Dr. Maher Shira (Royal Commission for Riyadh City), and many more. Join us to explore, discuss and debate key industry topics that are powering the next wave of technological change, including network transformation, 5G, future networks, cybersecurity, AI, IoT and edge computing across various industry verticals.

We welcome leaders from technology, telecoms and government to reconvene at M360 MENA in a city where tech adoption is paving the way for other economies. Members of the media can register for a complimentary pass by contacting the GSMA Press Office at [email protected] . For more information, please visit our event website .

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

Media Contacts

GSMA Press Office

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/4415661/GSMA_Logo.jpg