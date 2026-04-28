HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, marking the eighth consecutive year of transparent sustainability reporting.

Guided by its THRIVE sustainability philosophy, the report refined its double materiality assessment, identifying technological innovation, product safety and quality, and cybersecurity as double materiality topics, advancing its sustainable development goals in a systematic manner.

Hikvision releases 2025 ESG Report, advancing sustainability through ‘Tech for Good’

Advancing Social Good through AIoT

Committed to "Tech for Good," Hikvision fosters innovation to create positive values. In urban governance, it develops end-to-end monitoring systems to safeguard critical infrastructures, with more than 300 devices and 140 scenario-based solutions for traffic management. In nature conservation, Hikvision's solutions, which were showcased at the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves, are now deployed across China's first batch of national parks, and 50% of the country's biosphere reserves.

Beyond business operations, Hikvision remains dedicated to social good. Spanning 14 countries and regions, the STAR Program powers Pyrenees ecological observations and Himalayan glacier research, while the 2025 STAR Installer Partner Initiative unites a global network for vital technical support.

Building Reliability through Cybersecurity and Quality

To strengthen digital trust, Hikvision has established a comprehensive cybersecurity framework to enhance management. These efforts, including a 100% vulnerability remediation rate in 2025, were recognized with the highest level of the Digital Trust Assurance Award from the British Standards Institution (BSI).

In product quality management, Hikvision has built standardized digital processes to ensure reliability and strengthen its intellectual property portfolio, with 7,399 invention patent applications related to its core business and 1,553 newly granted patents in 2025.

Ensuring Compliance and Data Protection

By adopting global best practices, Hikvision effectively embeds compliance requirements in daily operations. In 2025, the company achieved ISO 37301 certification. Keeping pace with the latest technological trends, the company also published Hikvision's Journey Practicing Responsible AI, outlining its firm commitment to compliant AI development.

Data protection remains a paramount priority for Hikvision. Hikvision successfully cleared annual audits in 2025 for multiple international standards, including ISO/IEC 27701, ISO/IEC 38505, ISO/IEC 29151, and ISO 37301, and achieved 100% workforce coverage in personal data protection awareness.

Accelerating Climate Action

Hikvision drives climate action through a three-tier governance structure, supporting decarbonization across four pillars: low-carbon products, smart manufacturing, digital empowerment, and green operations.

To further its impact, the company built the GPA platform to enhance green product management capabilities. By the end of 2025, 169 product models completed carbon footprint accounting. Notably, seven WonderHub smart displays obtained the TCO Certified Generation 10 certification, becoming the world's first large-format displays to meet this standard.

Upholding the Ten Principles of UN Global Compact, Hikvision continues to advance responsible governance and sustainable business practices, evidenced by its latest ESG recognitions - the EcoVadis Silver Medal and DMCC Global Enterprise ESG Leader Award.

Looking ahead, Hikvision will remain committed to continuous improvement and long-term value creation, joining hands with stakeholders for a more resilient, sustainable world.

Check here to read Hikvision's full 2025 ESG Report.

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