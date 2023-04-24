IceCure Medical to Provide Educational Support in a First-of-its-Kind Cryotherapy Course at the American Society of Breast Surgeons' 24th Annual Meeting

Physicians Attending the CME Course to Demo ProSense, Learn More About Breast Cryoablation, and Receive Hands-on Training

Previously Published ICE3 Trial Interim Results will be Highlighted to Further Raise Awareness of Breast Cryoablation

CAESAREA, Israel, April 24, 2023 IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced its educational support for a continuing medical education (CME) course on cryotherapy at the American Society of Breast Surgeons' (ASBrS) 24th Annual Meeting to be held in Boston, Massachusetts on April 26-30, 2023. This marks the ASBrS's first cryoablation CME course offered at its annual meetings, and ProSense will be the cryoablation system to be used in this year's course for hands-on training.

The course, titled "Cryotherapy: An Introductory Course for the Ultrasound-Experienced Surgeon" is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 from 7:30 am – 11:30 am ET. Course moderators and faculty include cryoablation thought leaders:

Richard Fine , MD, FACS, an ICE3 trial investigator who serves as Program Director of the Breast Surgical Oncology Fellowship and as Director of Research and Education at the West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, Tennessee

Michael Berry, MD, breast surgeon at the West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, Tennessee

Rache Simmons, MD, MBA, MS, FACS, breast surgeon at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City

Dennis Holmes , MD, FACS, breast cancer surgeon at several Los Angeles hospitals and cancer researcher

The "Recent and Proposed Studies of Cryoablation without Surgery" segment of the course will include the previously published interim results from IceCure's ICE3 trial. Interim analysis completed in July 2022 demonstrated that following treatment with ProSense, only 3.09% of patients (6 out of 194 eligible trial patients) experienced cancer recurrence. ICE3 is the largest US-based controlled multicenter clinical trial ever performed for liquid nitrogen-based cryoablation of small, low-risk, early-stage malignant breast tumors as an alternative to surgery. In October 2022, the Company submitted a regulatory filing (De Novo Classification Request) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for marketing authorization and it is currently in the review process.

Dr. Fine commented, "Cryoablation potentially represents a dramatic improvement in care for appropriate low-risk patients. The non-invasive procedure is fast, painless, and can be delivered under local anesthesia in a doctor's office. Recovery time is minimal and cosmetic outcomes are excellent with little loss of breast tissue and no scarring."

"As we await a response from the FDA on our submission of ProSense in early-stage breast cancer, we are encouraged to see the high level of interest from breast surgeons in cryoablation CME courses," stated Eyal Shamir, IceCure's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the strong interim ICE3 data, combined with physician education and training in cryoablation, will enable the accelerated adoption of ProSense and provide non-surgical options for women with early-stage breast cancer who are at high risk to surgery."

IceCure will be exhibiting and demonstrating ProSense at booth #816 and encourages physicians and other interested parties to visit the booth and/or contact [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About ASBrS

The American Society of Breast Surgeons, the primary leadership organization for general surgeons who treat patients with breast disease, is committed to continually improving the practice of breast surgery by serving as an advocate for surgeons who seek excellence in the care of breast patients. This mission is accomplished by providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and by promoting education, research, and the development of advanced surgical techniques.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) develops and markets ProSense®, an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide for the indications cleared to-date by the FDA and approved in Europe with the CE Mark.

