Montefiore Nyack Hospital Uses Aidoc AI to Help Spot Urgent Conditions Faster, Saving Lives

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montefiore Nyack Hospital, a leading acute care hospital located in Rockland County, NY, announced today that it is utilizing Artificial Intelligence software to assist in identifying urgent life-threatening conditions on patient CT scans. The solution from AI medical pioneer Aidoc automatically prioritizes critical medical conditions, ensuring patients are diagnosed and treated faster. Montefiore Nyack is the first regional hospital in the New York metropolitan area to use Aidoc, joining over 160 medical centers worldwide.

A member of the premiere academic medical center Montefiore Health System, Montefiore Nyack Hospital, has developed a reputation for working with industry to help develop and implement state-of-the-art technology to improve patient care.

"Incorporating artificial intelligence into our workflow process enables our physicians to expedite care for our most critical patients," said Evan Kaminer, MD, Director of Radiology and President of the Medical Staff at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. "The integration of Aidoc was fast and seamless, and the results were witnessed almost immediately. In one month alone, Aidoc flagged 77 patients with acute intracranial hemorrhage."

"We are happy to be able to partner with a technology leader such as Aidoc," said Dr. Mark Geller, President and CEO of Montefiore Nyack Hospital. "We are thrilled to be able to include this revolutionary technology in the care of our community."

Aidoc has integrated Change Healthcare Workflow Intelligence™ radiology workflow manager, already in use by Montefiore Nyack. With this new integration, Aidoc has built a strong AI collaboration with Change Healthcare, providing radiologists with a unified AI-driven workflow.

"We're delighted that Montefiore Nyack Hospital is leading the way in adopting AI as standard of care," said Elad Walach, Aidoc co-founder and CEO. "Montefiore Nyack is a remarkable clinical partner, demonstrating tremendous leadership and innovation in the field by enhancing their workflow with AI. We're proud to work with them on ensuring that the Rockland County community receives the highest quality of care."

Aidoc's always-on solution has three FDA clearances for flagging intracranial hemorrhage, cervical spine fracture and pulmonary embolism - life-threatening conditions that need immediate treatment. Aidoc works alongside radiologists by prioritizing these critical cases, moving them to the top of the worklist to be diagnosed immediately. In the most urgent cases, Aidoc can cut the time from scan to diagnosis to just a few minutes.

