NewPhotonics Introduces NPG102 Transmitter-on-Chip for DSP-based Optical Modules Serving 1.6 Tbps AI-era Data Center Interconnect

Optical head transmitter with integrated lasers enables all-optics transceiver innovation in network and compute infrastructure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NewPhotonics Ltd., a leader in advanced integrated photonics technologies, today introduced its NPG102 PIC transmitter on chip (TOC) at1.6Tbps for DSP-based optical transceiver modules. The NPG102 TOC delivers low latency data communications at low power consumption and reduced channel loss to meet the increasing AI-cluster processing demands on data center infrastructure.

NewPhotonics NPG102 PIC Transmitter on Chip for 1.6Tbps DSP-based Modules

The optimized flip-chip integrates octal channel, auto-tunable lasers and 224Gbps PAM4 modulation featuring aggregated bandwidth at 1.6Tbps with electrical to optical transmission. Internal ADC/DAC supports channel control and monitoring in a package with on-chip temperature monitoring at low 2.9W power consumption.

Integrated Lasers Improve Module Time to Market

Designed for pluggable OSFP modules, the monolithically integrated lasers and modulators improve system integration with wafer-level laser alignment and integrated direct modulation. This additional advantage of all-optics innovation in the transceiver chip design results in accelerated OEM manufacturing yield maturity and time to market for transceiver module delivery.

"As data centers worldwide strive to accelerate infrastructure improvements that enhance AI workload performance, the entire value chain is seeking progressive solutions that deliver faster and more energy efficient data processing." said Doron Tal, senior vice president and general manager of Optical Connectivity. "Our all-optics innovation roadmap for the NPG102 for 1.6Tbps DSP-based modules puts data centers on a path in this decade to deliver higher capacity, low power optical connectivity."

The NewPhotonics NPG102 PIC transmitter-on-chip for DSP-based transceiver module sampling will be available in Q2 2025.

About NewPhotonics

NewPhotonics is a fabless semiconductor designs, develops and manufactures photonic integrated circuit (PIC) solutions for AI-era data center optical communications. Our integrated NPG102 PIC transmitter on chip family delivers low latency, reduced power in optical transceiver modules for all-optics connectivity. The company's silicon photonics innovations breakthrough speed, energy and distance barriers in optical I/O in a new all-optics paradigm. NewPhotonics, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, is privately held and funded. For more information visit www.newphotonics.com

Press Contact:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

+972 3 614-3147

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508354/NewPhotonics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2292552/4918136/NewPhotonics_Logo.jpg