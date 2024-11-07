North American Operator Chooses RADCOM to Enhance RAN Network Service Quality

Continual acquisition bears fruit by powering enhanced location-based analytics

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today that a North American operator has selected RADCOM to provide its leading Radio Access Network (RAN) Analysis solution. This multi-year, low seven-figure contract aims to proactively ensure optimal user experiences across the operator's 5G RAN network.

RADCOM's RAN Analysis capabilities have been significantly bolstered by incorporating Continual's mobile experience analytics, which RADCOM acquired in May 2023. This integration enhances RADCOM's cloud-focused assurance and intelligent analytics portfolio, especially within the radio network domain.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with this operator as they expand their advanced 5G voice services, utilizing cutting-edge technologies," said Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Our sophisticated RAN analysis empowers hundreds of engineers to deliver a superior 5G voice experience by providing precise, real-time insights into their RAN network's performance, 24/7. By integrating our RAN analytics with the operator's service management system, their teams can prioritize and resolve issues more efficiently, significantly reducing workload, cutting costs, and enhancing customer satisfaction."

The contract provides the operator with RADCOM's advanced RAN Analysis to optimize its Voice over New Radio (VoNR) or 5G voice services on its public cloud network. This provides crucial data insights, enabling engineers to resolve radio issues swiftly and ensure top-quality VoNR services. The enhanced capabilities allow the operator to conduct on-demand RAN analysis by correlating radio, core, and geolocation data, delivering highly accurate, real-time insights into VoNR performance at the subscriber level.

Service degradations often occur within the RAN, creating challenges for engineers tasked with identifying and prioritizing customer-affecting issues when utilizing alternative RAN monitoring solutions. RADCOM RAN Analysis overcomes these hurdles by correlating radio performance with core data in real time to pinpoint the problems that impact the user experience and accurately reflect subscribers' experiences. It also provides geolocation data, allowing teams to prioritize their efforts and precisely target areas where quality is low.

RADCOM RAN Analysis also empowers network engineers with data insights to optimize new radio sites throughout the roll-out process—before, during, and after deployment—ensuring a proactive, seamless end-to-end user experience. This approach significantly reduces the need for physical drive tests, lowering CO2 emissions.

For more information about RAN Analysis, visit https://radcom.com/solutions/network-performance/ran-analysis/, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when RADCOM discusses its continued relationship with the North American operator and the deployment of its services, RADCOM's successful support of these services, the potential benefits of RADCOM's solutions and products, as well as the positive results of the Continual acquisition, it uses forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of RADCOM to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for RADCOM's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with RADCOM's business, reference is made to RADCOM's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. RADCOM does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

