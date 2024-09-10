OncoHost Accepted to Present Poster Demonstrating PROphet®'s Application in Renal Cell Carcinoma at ESMO 2024

New Data Show Platform's Potential to Predict Clinical Outcomes for Additional Cancer Indications

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C. , Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced its selection to present a poster at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, which will take place from September 13 to 17, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

The abstract, titled "A plasma proteomic based algorithm is associated with prognosis in renal cell carcinoma," highlights the extended application of OncoHost's PROphet® platform beyond non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to renal cell carcinoma (RCC). This research represents a collaboration between OncoHost and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a world leader in adult and pediatric cancer treatment and research. The findings will be presented by Dr. Eddy Saad, MD, MSc, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Dana-Farber.

"In this work, we demonstrated that OncoHost's plasma-based proteomic model, initially trained and validated in NSCLC, can also be applied to another tumor type, RCC, to risk stratify patients," said Dr. Eddy Saad, MD, MSc, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Dana-Farber, and co-author of the abstract. "Moving forward, we aim to further develop and train an RCC-specific model and assess its predictive abilities to guide patient treatment."

The study explored the use of OncoHost's PROphet® platform in a cohort of 201 RCC patients treated with various therapies, including VEGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), or a combination of both. The results demonstrated that patients identified as PROphet-POSITIVE had significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to PROphet-NEGATIVE patients, indicating the platform's potential to predict clinical outcomes across various cancer types.

Furthermore, the research uncovered distinct subsets of circulating proteins associated with clinical benefit among patients treated with different therapies, suggesting that the proteomic features leveraged by the PROphet® platform may have broad predictive value. These findings provide a strong foundation for further exploration of PROphet®'s application in other cancer indications and treatment contexts.

"This research marks another important milestone for OncoHost, as it demonstrates the versatility and potential of our PROphet® platform across different cancer types. By validating the use of our proteomic model in renal cell carcinoma, we are moving closer to our goal of providing personalized treatment plans that significantly improve patient outcomes," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "We are honored to partner with Dana-Farber in presenting these findings at ESMO 2024 and look forward to further expanding the clinical applications of our technology."

Poster Presentation Details

Title: A plasma proteomic based algorithm is associated with prognosis in renal cell carcinoma

Presentation #: 1707P

Title: A plasma-based proteomic platform for predicting clinical benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors in multiple cancers.

Presenter: Eddy Saad, MD, MSc, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Date: Sunday, 15 September 2024

The abstract is available on the ESMO website here.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC™ test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Lior Alperovich

Marcom Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE OncoHost