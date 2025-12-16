PhaseV Closes 2025 with Record Growth, Supporting Biopharma's Shift from AI Pilots to Full-Scale Execution

Company Enters 2026 Positioned for Wide-Scale Deployment, Fueled by $50M Series A, 40+ Global Sponsors, and Measurable ROI

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV, a leader in AI/ML for clinical development, today announced key milestones for 2025 that confirm its transition from a high-growth startup to an established industry partner for clinical development optimization.

In 2025, revenues grew almost five-fold, and average contract sizes surged as customers increasingly adopted full platform subscriptions across PhaseV's four integrated modules for end-to-end trial design and execution. The company now partners with more than 40 leading pharma sponsors and CROs, including seven of the world's top pharmaceutical companies, demonstrating strong market demand for AI-driven clinical development.

This exceptional growth was supported by a $50 million Series A funding round led by Accel and Insight Partners, with continued backing from existing investors. Building on this momentum, PhaseV is positioned to scale its impact and continue redefining how clinical trials are designed and executed.

"2025 was the year of AI pilots and promises, but 2026 will bring wide-scale deployment and tangible impact to clinical development," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "Now is the time for pharma to fully embrace proven AI methodologies or risk being left behind. We are incredibly proud to work with industry leaders to take these critical next steps forward with greater precision, accuracy and lower risk."

PhaseV's AI-driven platform continues to deliver measurable ROI for sponsors, enabling trials that run up to 40% faster and at 50% lower cost than traditional methods. By running millions of virtual design simulations in minutes, optimizing site selection, and enabling real-time trial monitoring and execution, the company is helping sponsors improve trial success probabilities (PoS) by more than 30%, directly unlocking billions of dollars in otherwise missed asset value.

Strengthening its predictive power, PhaseV has also integrated over two million patient-level records into its proprietary data lake, which now supports more than 20 predictive disease models across diverse therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, neurology, gastrointestinal, and rare diseases.

PhaseV earned significant industry recognition throughout 2025, including being named to CB Insights' Digital Health 50, TechCrunch's AI Disruptors 60 and the Accel 2025 Europe AI 100, and honored as BioTech Breakthrough's 'Analytics Solution of the Year'. PhaseV also published several new studies, including one on Group Sequential Design in Statistics in Medicine. Company executives presented at leading events, including Fierce Biotech Week, CMO Summit 360, the ASA Biopharmaceutical Section Regulatory-Industry Statistics Workshop, 2025 Joint Statistical Meetings (JSM), IBD Innovate and others.

Looking ahead to 2026, PhaseV plans to deepen its work with global sponsors and expand its vertical AI platform to further accelerate drug pipelines, optimize study design and site selection, and improve patient outcomes across diverse therapeutic areas.



PhaseV executives will attend the upcoming JPM Healthcare Conference in San Francisco in January, in addition to the Crohn's Colitis Congress and the Scope Summit, which focuses on advances in clinical trial innovation, management and operations.

About PhaseV

PhaseV is developing advanced AI/ML solutions to optimize clinical development. Biopharma sponsors and CROs are leveraging PhaseV's platform to rapidly design and execute adaptive, Bayesian and fixed clinical trials, analyze data to uncover heterogeneous treatment effects, stratify patients, and inform future R&D and portfolio decisions. PhaseV's platform has reduced trial costs by 50%, decreased enrollment size and trial duration by 40%, and increased the probability of trial success by over 30%. To date, the company has delivered results for more than 40 leading pharma/biotech sponsors and CROs spanning multiple therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, immunology, GI, rare diseases, and others.

