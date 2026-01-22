PhaseV Demonstrates How AI-Driven Site Selection and Real-Time Analytics Reduce Recruitment Uncertainty and Accelerate IBD Clinical Trials

Poster Presentation at the 2026 Crohn's & Colitis Congress® Showcases Use of Causal Machine Learning and IBD Plexus® to Optimize Trial Execution

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV , a leader in AI/ML for clinical development, is today presenting new study results demonstrating its ability to improve inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) trial efficiency at the 2026 Crohn's & Colitis Congress in Las Vegas. The presentation "AI and Causal ML Driven Site Selection and Real-Time Analytics for Clinical Trial Execution in Inflammatory Bowel Disease" details how PhaseV's ClinOps Optimizer addresses the primary drivers of trial delay. These include unpredictable patient recruitment, variability in clinical practice across sites and limited agility in responding to protocol changes.

PhaseV's IBD offering is supported by its strategic collaboration with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation . By integrating insights from the Foundation's IBD Plexus® Research Accelerator— which houses the world's most comprehensive IBD patient data and biosample collection— with PhaseV's causal machine learning solutions, the partnership delivers precise analyses that streamline site-to-protocol matching and identify optimal designs for complex IBD studies.

"Our solution shifts clinical operations from reactive monitoring to dynamic trial optimization," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "By applying causal ML to granular patient- and site-level data, we allow sponsors to treat every covariate as an operational lever. For Pharma and CRO partners, this means the ability to de-risk recruitment and optimize site performance in real-time, ensuring trials are not just managed, but mathematically steered toward successful outcomes."

PhaseV's ClinOps Optimizer improves clinical trial site selection by modeling covariates such as age, BMI, ethnicity, genomic markers, comorbidities, and treatment history. Using causal machine learning, the platform enables sponsors to estimate each site's likelihood of achieving recruitment targets and data quality outcomes. This ensures that site selection is aligned with a trial's inclusion/exclusion criteria and therapeutic mechanism of action, supporting both population diversity and operational efficiency.

To ensure optimal performance, PhaseV provides an interactive dashboard for continuous oversight of screening rates, visit adherence, and protocol deviations. This real-time visibility is critical in IBD research, where heterogeneous disease presentation and fluctuating patient conditions demand adaptive strategies.

PhaseV continues to expand its GI footprint through its work with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, its strategic partnership with Alimentiv , a global GI contract research organization, and others. The company currently supports more than 40 global pharma/biotech sponsors and CROs in optimizing clinical development across a wide range of therapeutic areas.

About PhaseV

Boston-based PhaseV is leading the next era of clinical development through its integrated, multi-modal AI/ML platform that optimizes every phase of the clinical trial lifecycle. The company's core solutions – including the ClinOps, Trial, Portfolio, and Response Optimizers – enable biopharma sponsors and CROs to select the best assets, indications, and patient populations and then rapidly design, plan, and execute optimized fixed, Bayesian, and adaptive trials. With intelligent, data-driven solutions, PhaseV has delivered significant ROI for over 40 leading pharma and biotech sponsors across multiple therapeutic areas, reducing trial costs by up to 50% and increasing the probability of success by over 30%.

Learn more at www.PhaseVTrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267452/5508998/PhaseV_logo.jpg

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for PhaseV

[email protected]

SOURCE PhaseV