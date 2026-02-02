PhaseV Launches AI-Powered Enrollment Lab: Eliminating Guesswork and Grounding Study Design in Clinical Reality

"With the AI Enrollment Lab, we are replacing theoretical planning with evidence-based certainty much earlier in the development lifecycle," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "By uncovering enrollment constraints and trade-offs, we enable sponsors to 'stress-test' their designs and ensure that every study is grounded in a verified, accessible patient population before site identification even begins."

PhaseV's population-first approach accelerates traditional site-level surveys with real-world EHR data to model enrollment dynamics in real-time. By analyzing the intersection of patient eligibility and trial competition, the Enrollment Lab allows study teams to explore alternatives and evaluate how specific inclusion/exclusion criteria impact patient volume. This enables sponsors to optimize design, identify untapped geographic regions, and pinpoint high-opportunity, lightly contested patient segments.

"The Enrollment Lab is an additional layer to our ClinOps platform," said Elad Berkman, CTO and co-founder of PhaseV. "The ability to translate protocol design choices and competitive pressure into a clear view of real patient access is a significant technical step forward. Our precision-guided approach enables teams to execute clinical trials with greater accuracy, accelerating the delivery of new therapies to market."

Strategically positioned early in the study planning workflow, the Enrollment Lab establishes what is realistically achievable before moving to the side identification phase. By revealing where eligible patients exist after accounting for both eligibility constraints and competitive access, the tool informs protocol design and geographic focus. This creates a foundation for PhaseV's site identification tools to then identify and prioritize investigators based on their ability to deliver against a realistic enrollment plan.

About PhaseV

Boston-based PhaseV is leading the next era of clinical development through its integrated, multi-modal AI/ML platform that optimizes every phase of the clinical trial lifecycle. The company's core solutions – including the ClinOps, Trial, Portfolio, and Response Optimizers – enable biopharma sponsors and CROs to select the best assets, indications, and patient populations and then rapidly design, plan, and execute optimized fixed, Bayesian, and adaptive trials. With intelligent, data-driven solutions, PhaseV has delivered significant ROI for over 40 leading pharma and biotech sponsors across multiple therapeutic areas, reducing trial costs by up to 50% and increasing the probability of success by over 30%.

