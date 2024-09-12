PhaseV Unveils Machine Learning-Powered Platform to Improve Oncology Clinical Trials

Company Leverages Causal Machine Learning to Overcome Key Challenges in Developing New Cancer Treatments

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PhaseV, a pioneer in software and machine learning (ML) for clinical trial optimization, announced today the latest capabilities of its AdaptV platform to increase the efficiency and success rates of oncology clinical trials. AdaptV is an interactive machine learning-based simulation platform that enables drug developers to effectively design adaptive clinical trials through an intuitive and user-friendly interface.

"Adaptive design enhances the chances of trial success by adjusting parameters such as dosing, patient selection, or endpoints mid-trial, without compromising statistical validity," said Elad Berkman, CTO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "However, these designs tend to be more complex and require considerable expertise to ensure their integrity. Our platform is uniquely designed to address these challenges."

As an example, the AdaptV platform enables the design of Bayesian Optimal Interval (BOIN) adaptive studies. Used in Phase I and Phase I/II oncology clinical trials, these studies allow for faster identification of the optimal dose of a new treatment with fewer patients while maintaining patient safety. Incorporating dose optimization into oncology trial designs aligns with the FDA's recently published guidance and ongoing efforts to promote dose-finding and dose optimization paradigms across oncology trial design.

In addition to adaptive trial designing, PhaseV offers a unique set of Causal-ML models for advanced clinical trial analysis. This includes a novel heterogeneous treatment effect (HTE) assessment tool to identify patients more likely to respond to specific therapies and the key features (such as genetic factors, tumor-related factors, lifestyle factors, and comorbidities) driving these differential effects.

"We are committed to accelerating cancer drug development by improving prediction of treatment effects and speeding up the trial process," said Raviv Pryluk, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of PhaseV. "With advanced Causal-ML and adaptive design capabilities, we deliver actionable insights to drive novel treatments and support personalized medicine. Our access to diverse, high-quality, real-world data through collaboration with leading CROs further supports these efforts."

PhaseV works with global pharmaceutical, biotech companies and CROs focused on Oncology, including some recent examples such as iOMEDICO, Cancer Advances, and other pharma companies that can't be disclosed. The company's unique approach to clinical trial optimization has shown considerable promise in recent studies ranging from glioblastoma to non-small cell lung cancer.

This announcement comes ahead of the ESMO 2024 Congress, Europe's leading medical oncology event, where PhaseV will present a poster on the Efficacy of Pembrolizumab vs. Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab in Metastatic NSCLC in Relation to PD-L1 and TMB Status.

About PhaseV

Leveraging the power of advanced causal inference and pushing the boundaries of ML, PhaseV detects hidden signals in clinical data and extracts actionable insights for planning the optimal next steps. The company's technology enables optimal design and closed-loop execution of adaptive clinical trials, increasing efficiency and success rates. PhaseV is advancing paradigm shifts in the clinical trial world in order to bring new treatments to more patients in a more precise and efficient way. Learn more at www.phaseVtrials.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for PhaseV

[email protected]

929-588-2008

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267452/PhaseV_logo.jpg

SOURCE PhaseV