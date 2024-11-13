RADCOM Achieves 20% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth and Reaches a Record $90.2 Million Cash Level

Appointed Mr. Benny Eppstein as its new Chief Executive Officer, Effective December 1st, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third-quarter 2024 highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter was $15.8 million , up 20% year-over-year, a new company record

a new GAAP net income was $2.3 million , or $0.14 diluted EPS, compared to a net loss of $0.3 million or $0.02 diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023.

was , or compared to a net loss of or diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million , or $0.23 diluted EPS , compared to $2.4 million , or $0.15 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2023.

was , or , compared to , or diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2023. $4 million positive cash flow, ending the quarter with $90.2 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits, the company's highest-ever cash level.

First nine-month of 2024 highlights:

Revenue for the period was $44.8 million , up 19% year-over-year

GAAP net income was $4.7 million , or $0.29 diluted EPS, compared to a net income of $1.1 million or $0.07 diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2023.

was , or compared to a net income of or diluted EPS for the first nine months of 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $9.7 million , or $0.61 diluted EPS, compared to $6.3 million , or $0.4 diluted EPS, for the first nine months of 2023.

Hilik Itman, RADCOM's Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We have made significant progress in expanding our business and are confident in our ability to continue profitable growth and increase market share by leveraging our healthy sales pipeline. We believe our best-in-class 5G assurance platform, combined with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, positions us well to meet evolving customer needs and requirements in the 5G market."

"Following our successful acquisition of Continual in May 2023, we secured a seven-figure, multi-year contract this quarter with a North American operator for our advanced mobility experience analytics. The acquisition of Continual has been beneficial, expanding our innovative service assurance solutions and their value to our current and new customers.

"We achieved record quarterly revenues of $15.8 million, and I am grateful to the RADCOM team for their unwavering dedication and exceptional execution as we drive the company to new heights. With the appointment of our new CEO, Mr. Eppstein, I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate revenue growth, enhance profitability, and increase shareholder value. I will return to my previous role as Chief Operating Officer and focus on driving future product innovations to fuel the company's growth and ensure customer satisfaction.

"We remain confident in achieving a fifth consecutive year of revenue growth and increased profitability. This confidence enables us to raise our 2024 revenue guidance to $59 to $62 million (from $58 to $61 million)."

Earnings conference call and webcast

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Standard Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions.

Live webcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://veidan.activetrail.biz/radcomq3-2024. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://veidan.activetrail.biz/radcomq3-2024. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. Joining the interactive call: Please dial in approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin: From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972 or +1-800-994-4498 From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

Please dial in approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

A conference call replay will be available a few hours after the call on RADCOM's investor relations webpage at https://radcom.com/investor-relations.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses), acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, positioning the Company to meet evolving customer needs and requirements in the 5G market, future benefits from the acquisition of Continual, expanding the Company's offering and the value to the Company's installed and new customers and propelling the Company to new heights, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues $ 15,821

$ 13,195

$ 44,745

$ 37,590















Cost of revenues 4,064

3,510

11,609

10,338 Gross profit 11,757

9,685

33,136

27,252















Research and development, gross 4,696

5,527

13,910

15,248 Less - royalty-bearing

participation 182

104

571

546 Research and development, net 4,514

5,423

13,339

14,702















Sales and marketing 4,552

4,208

13,162

10,872















General and administrative 1,484

1,317

4,858

3,761 Total operating expenses 10,550

10,948

31,359

29,335















Operating income (loss) 1,207

(1,263)

1,777

(2,083)















Financial income, net 1,076

1,023

3,035

3,309 Income (loss) before taxes on

income 2,283

(240)

4,812

1,226















Taxes on income (32)

(41)

(92)

(105)































Net income (loss) $ 2,251

$ (281)

$ 4,720

$ 1,121















Basic net income (loss) per

ordinary share $ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ 0.30

$ 0.07 Diluted net income (loss) per

ordinary share $ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ 0.29

$ 0.07 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing basic net income (loss)

per ordinary share 15,748,498

15,143,221

15,595,365

15,033,508 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing diluted net income

(loss) per ordinary share 16,159,110

15,143,221

16,002,167

15,691,545

RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 11,757

$ 9,685

$ 33,136

$ 27,252 Stock-based compensation 107

207

290

370 Amortization of intangible assets 57

51

169

94 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 11,921

$ 9,943

$ 33,595

$ 27,716 GAAP research and development, net $ 4,514

$ 5,423

$ 13,339

$ 14,702 Stock-based compensation 488

1,185

1,550

2,266 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,026

$ 4,238

$ 11,789

$ 12,436 GAAP sales and marketing $ 4,552

$ 4,208

$ 13,162

$ 10,872 Stock-based compensation 528

813

1,517

1,449 Amortization of intangible assets 29

27

87

48 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 3,995

$ 3,368

$ 11,558

$ 9,375 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,484

$ 1,317

$ 4,858

$ 3,761 Stock-based compensation 224

335

1,265

849 Acquisition related expenses -

20

-

57 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,260

$ 962

$ 3,593

$ 2,855 GAAP total operating expenses $ 10,550

$ 10,948

$ 31,359

$ 29,335 Stock-based compensation 1,240

2,333

4,332

4,564 Amortization of intangible assets 29

27

87

48 Acquisition related expenses -

20

-

57 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 9,281

$ 8,568

$ 26,940

$ 24,666 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 1,207

$ (1,263)

$ 1,777

$ (2,083) Stock-based compensation 1,347

2,540

4,622

4,934 Amortization of intangible assets 86

78

256

142 Acquisition related expenses -

20

-

57 Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,640

$ 1,375

$ 6,655

$ 3,050

RADCOM LTD.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income $ 2,283

$ (240)

$ 4,812

$ 1,226 Stock-based compensation 1,347

2,540

4,622

4,934 Amortization of intangible assets 86

78

256

142 Acquisition related expenses 40

66

111

132 Non-GAAP income before taxes on income $ 3,756

$ 2,444

$ 9,801

$ 6,434 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,251

$ (281)

$ 4,720

$ 1,121 Stock-based compensation 1,347

2,540

4,622

4,934 Amortization of intangible assets 86

78

256

142 Acquisition related expenses 40

66

111

132 Non-GAAP net income

$ 3,724

$ 2,403

$ 9,709

$ 6,329 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.14

$ (0.02)

$ 0.29

$ 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.08

0.17

0.30

0.31 Amortization of intangible assets 0.01

(*)

0.02

0.01 Acquisition related expenses (*)

(*)

(*)

0.01 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.23

$ 0.15

$ 0.61

$ 0.40















Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net

income per share 16,159,110

15,843,711

16,002,167

15,691,545













(*) Less than $ 0.01





RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

As of

As of

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,805

$ 10,892 Short-term bank deposits 74,444

71,273 Trade receivables, net 18,978

13,412 Inventories 2,249

246 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,991

1,592 Total Current Assets 113,467

97,415







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,066

3,142 Other long-term receivables 3,239

1,573 Property and equipment, net 849

798 Operating lease right-of-use assets 875

1,651 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,695

2,950 Total Non-Current Assets 10,724

10,114







Total Assets $ 124,191

$ 107,529







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 5,851

$ 2,640 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 4,870

1,469 Employee and payroll accruals 5,875

5,400 Operating lease liabilities 424

1,062 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 10,098

9,540 Total Current Liabilities 27,118

20,111







Non-Current Liabilities





Accrued severance pay 3,738

3,728 Operating lease liabilities 469

561 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 663

638 Total Non-Current Liabilities 4,870

4,927







Total Liabilities $ 31,988

$ 25,038







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 762

$ 736 Additional paid-in capital 159,294

154,697 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,661)

(3,030) Accumulated deficit (65,192)

(69,912)







Total Shareholders' Equity 92,203

82,491 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 124,191

$ 107,529

