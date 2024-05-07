RADCOM Announces Generative AI Application Support for AWS

Operators can improve operational efficiencies faster using RADCOM ACE enhanced by generative AI

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today that RADCOM NetTalk™ is now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The applications leverage AWS generative artificial intelligence (AI) services and enable operators to benefit from RADCOM's advanced automated assurance solution – RADCOM ACE – monitoring cloud-native 5G and tapping into the wealth of insights offered by RADCOM ACE through the power of generative AI using natural language processing (NLP). This instant access to conversational AI-enabled network insights is designed to provide multiple stakeholders, from executives to engineers, the means to manage their network operations faster and cost-effectively while ensuring outstanding customer experiences.

RADCOM NetTalk™ uses Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies via an application programming interface (API), along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy, and responsible AI. This makes it easy for operators to integrate and deploy generative AI capabilities securely. RADCOM NetTalk™ also uses Amazon QuickSight, a cloud-native, serverless business intelligence (BI) with native machine learning (ML) that powers data-driven organizations with unified business intelligence at a hyper-scale. With Amazon QuickSight, users can solve their analytic needs from the same source of truth through modern interactive dashboards and natural language queries.

"We are delighted to be working with AWS on this telco-focused generative AI application, which combines the power of AWS and our market-leading analytics solution to transform network operations as operators roll out 5G and move their network to the cloud," said Omer Geva, RADCOM's VP Business Development. "Providing operators with prompt and intuitive access to actionable insights can help operators develop new services, improve operations, and enhance customer experiences."

RADCOM provides trusted, correlated data and insights for third-party generative AI-powered processes and AI/ML embedded in its analytics. RADCOM NetTalk™ leverages NLP to offer conversational AI for network executives to ease and accelerate the generation of business insights and for engineers to prompt network-related insights.

RADCOM NetTalk™ leverages RADCOM's unique core-to-Radio Access Network (RAN), correlated, and trustable datasets. RADCOM's cloud-native open platform offers advanced, customizable solutions for operators worldwide. The newly added generative AI capabilities can help operators manage 5G complexity and data overload to ensure 5G service quality and gain real-time insights about what is happening in their network.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection, on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com , the content of which is not a part of this press release.

