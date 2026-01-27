RADCOM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on Wednesday, February 11, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, which ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, before the market opens on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

RADCOM CEO Benny Eppstein and CFO Hod Cohen will hold a conference call and webinar on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Time) to review the financial results and answer questions from participants. Attendees can join the event by phone or audio webinar.

Conference Call Access

To join the conference call, please dial +1-866-652-8972 (US toll-free) or +972-3-918-0609 for other locations. Please dial in 5 minutes before the scheduled start time. A recording will be available later the same day at https://radcom.com/financial-information/.

Audio Webinar Access

To access the audio webinar, log in at https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/radcom. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the start time to complete registration and install any required software. A replay will be available at the same link for 90 days following the event.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

646-809-4048/312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hod Cohen

RADCOM CFO

[email protected]

+972-3-645-5055

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete, real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM empowers telecom operators to ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.