RADCOM Launches High-Capacity User Analytics Solution

First network assurance vendor to capture network data up to 400 Gbps on a single server, leveraging NVIDIA BlueField-3 to deliver real-time analytics at a fraction of the cost

TEL AVIV, Israel , Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd., (Nasdaq: RDCM), a leader in next-generation intelligent assurance, announced today availability of its High-Capacity User Analytics solution. The solution enables telecom operators to process massive volumes of traffic across the entire network at the edge, reducing costs while unlocking real-time, customer-level insights.

"We are excited to launch our high-capacity user analytics solution already deployed in customer labs," said Benny Eppstein, CEO of RADCOM. "As AI continues to transform the telecom landscape, operators are under immense pressure to optimize costs while harnessing massive volumes of data. RADCOM's new solution empowers operators to turn complex user data into actionable insights, driving consolidation and smarter decision-making across the network."

The solution features data capture and analysis at bandwidth capacity of up to 400 Gbps on a single commercial off-the-shelf server. Utilizing advanced networking platforms from NVIDIA for streamlined data capture, and aggregation, the solution enables faster throughput processing and lowers total cost of ownership while analyzing 100% of traffic. This is due to a reduction in the number of probes needed, or a combination of multiple probes in comparison to appliance-based solutions. By supporting complex mobile network architectures without needing to install inline devices, operators gain complete visibility and insights.

The news follows RADCOM's previously announced integration of NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU to develop its next-generation, high-capacity user plane data capture solutions. By offloading intensive network functions from the CPU, BlueField-3 enhances performance and efficiency—enabling real-time visibility into increasing data flows. RADCOM has already seen encouraging traction with multiple customers advancing from interest to lab deployments – reinforcing the market need to enable real-time customer insights from ever-increasing data flows.

Field trials demonstrate up to 75% lower operational cost, when compared against traditional network probes (both software and appliance) in identical environments. The main cost factors were attributed to the licensing of multiple components, cost of data processing and storage, and energy spend.

The solution supports multiple network and business applications, powers closed-loop automation and leverages advanced AI-driven analytics to personalize service and elevate quality. Its highly efficient architecture processes massive data traffic, which is essential for large-scale AI-driven network analysis, going beyond today's limited sampling approaches to using holistic data for observability and analytics. Additionally, it paves the way to cutting-edge agentic AI and generative AI powered applications, enabling use cases such as customer intent analysis to enhance experiences in 5G and beyond.

Benefits of the solution include:

Cost effective user plane analytics driving both initial and on-going investments to lowest mark in the industry

A non-intrusive approach, as opposed to in-band solutions, with reduced integration costs

Full DPI capabilities and video QoE analytics with near real time KPIs

Offers operator flexibility in capturing full (100%) of the traffic, with minimal effort and investment

KPI calculations on the edge resulting in significant storage reduction

Consolidation of network monitoring platforms, leveraging RADCOM's end-to-end monitoring and analytics over RAN and core networks

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, financial income (expenses), acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, positioning the Company to meet evolving customer needs and requirements in the 5G market, future benefits from the acquisition of Continual, expanding the Company's offering and the value to the Company's installed and new customers and propelling the Company to new heights, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information about the solution see here.

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

646-809-4048/312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.