RADCOM to Participate in 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announces that Benny Eppstein, Chief Executive Officer, and Hod Cohen, incoming Chief Financial Officer, will participate in person, at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte NY Palace Hotel in New York City on January 13-14, 2026.

Management will be available for in-person 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Investors who wish to request a 1x1 meeting should contact their Needham & Company representative.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is a leading provider of advanced, intelligent assurance solutions with integrated AI Operations (AIOps) capabilities. Its flagship platform, RADCOM ACE, harnesses AI-driven analytics and generative AI (GenAI) to improve customer experiences. From lab testing to full-scale deployment, RADCOM utilizes cutting-edge networking technologies to capture and analyze real-time data. Its advanced 5G portfolio delivers end-to-end network observability, from the radio access network (RAN) to the core.

Designed to be open, vendor-neutral, and cloud-agnostic, RADCOM's solutions drive next-generation network automation, optimization, and efficiency. By leveraging AI-powered intelligence, RADCOM reduces operational costs, enables predictive customer insights, and seamlessly integrates with business support systems (BSS), operations support systems (OSS), and service management platforms. Offering a complete real-time view of mobile and fixed networks, RADCOM uses powerful data-driven analytics to help operators ensure exceptional service quality, enhance user experiences, and build customer-centric networks. For more information, visit www.radcom.com.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Rob Fink or Joey Delahoussaye

FNK IR

[email protected]

+1-646-809-4048 / +1-312-809-1087

Company Contact:

Hod Cohen

CFO

[email protected]

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.