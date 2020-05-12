RADCOM Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Commenting on the results, Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO said: "We are pleased with our progress this quarter as we continued to enhance our virtualized technology and deliver on our customer commitments without interruption, despite the spread of COVID-19. This progress included playing an important role in Rakuten Mobile's commercial launch of its greenfield, fully virtualized network in Japan last month.

"Our first-quarter revenues were in line with our expectations with little impact from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Our expenses in this quarter were impacted by one-time hardware component expenses related to one of our projects as well as delayed grants. Though there is uncertainty due to COVID-19 and its global economic impacts that could affect sales cycles, we are well-positioned with a strong balance sheet, multi-year contracts with industry-leading customers, and a belief that the telecom market will remain resilient. Based on current industry conditions and our visibility, we are reaffirming our 2020 revenue guidance range of $35 million to $38 million.

"We are proud of the major role we played in Rakuten Mobile's commercial launch of the world's first fully virtualized mobile network. The use of our technology in this groundbreaking project further cements our position as the leading, most advanced cloud-native assurance vendor for operators building new virtualized platforms for the launch of 5G. RADCOM's innovative offerings helped Rakuten Mobile launch this new virtualized network and ensured the delivery of superior customer experience. We believe our continued work with them is a testament to our market leadership and advanced solutions and that our experience and expertise will be valuable as more and more operators transition to 5G.

"We continue to believe in 5G and the underlying virtualized solutions needed for this technology transition. During the quarter, we focused on 5G in research and development to enhance our 5G offering while also deploying the initial phase of 5G with one of our customers. Despite current market conditions, we expect the telecom industry to continue to move forward with planned rollouts of 5G networks.

"As a company, our top priority has been the health and welfare of our employees. We efficiently implemented secure work-from-home arrangements for all employees, allowing them to continue our product development activities and to support our customers without interruption. We continue to follow local and regional guidelines regarding safe distancing and stay-at-home policies. We are encouraged by our organization's flexibility during these difficult times."

First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the first quarter were $8.3 million , compared to $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Total revenues for the first quarter were , compared to in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss: GAAP net loss for the quarter decreased to $2.9 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million , or $0.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 .

GAAP net loss for the quarter decreased to , or per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 Non-GAAP net loss: Non-GAAP net loss for the period decreased to $2.4 million , or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $2.7 million , or $0.20 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 .

Non-GAAP net loss for the period decreased to , or per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019 Balance sheet: As of March 31, 2020 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $63.3 million and no debt.

Earnings Conference Call

RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the results and to answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-888-407-2553

From other locations: +972-3-918-0610

For those unable to listen to the call at the time, a replay will be available on RADCOM's website later the same day.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the Core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting and cutting edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Information

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed in accordance with ASC Topic 718, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," "may," "might," "predict," "potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its investment in technology and R&D, maintaining technological leadership and delivering real value for early adopters, the expected transition to and rollout of 5G networks, the Company's market position, and leadership, the resiliency of the telecom market, the Company's expectation to be well-positioned to handle uncertainties and other impacts due to COVID-19 and its revenue guidance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in the demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited

(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

March 31,

2020

2019 Revenues $ 8,328

$ 6,046 Cost of revenues 3,109

1,837 Gross profit 5,219

4,209 Research and development, gross 4,790

4,645 Less - royalty-bearing participation -

404 Research and development, net 4,790

4,241 Sales and marketing 2,453

2,446 General and administrative 1,023

797 Total operating expenses 8,266

7,484 Operating loss (3,047)

(3,275) Financial income, net 170

140 Loss before taxes on income (2,877)

(3,135) Taxes on income (32)

(9) Net loss $ (2,909)

$ (3,144) Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share $ (0.21)

$ (0.23) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in

computing basic and diluted

net loss per ordinary share 13,875,833

13,749,528

RADCOM LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31,

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit $ 5,219

$ 4,209 Stock-based compensation 29

29 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,248

$ 4,238 GAAP Research and development, net $ 4,790

$ 4,241 Stock-based compensation 167

178 Non-GAAP Research and development, net $ 4,623

$ 4,063 GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,453

$ 2,446 Stock-based compensation 143

146 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,310

$ 2,300 GAAP general and administrative $ 1,023

$ 797 Stock-based compensation 185

87 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 838

$ 710 GAAP total operating expenses $ 8,266

$ 7,484 Stock-based compensation 495

411 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,771

$ 7,073 GAAP operating loss $ (3,047)

$ (3,275) Stock-based compensation 524

440 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,523)

$ (2,835) GAAP loss before taxes on income $ (2,877)

$ (3,135) Stock-based compensation 524

440 Non-GAAP loss before taxes on income $ (2,353)

$ (2,695) GAAP net loss $ (2,909)

$ (3,144) Stock-based compensation 524

440 Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,385)

$ (2,704) GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.21)

$ (0.23) Stock-based compensation 0.04

0.03 Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.17)

$ (0.20) Weighted average number of shares used to

compute diluted net loss per share 13,875,833

13,749,528

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(unaudited)



Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,766

$ 6,201 Short-term bank deposits 58,526

63,080 Trade receivables, net 12,732

11,039 Inventories 431

1,356 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,405

1,536







Total Current Assets 77,860

83,212







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,233

3,365 Other long-term receivables 1,985

2,314 Property and equipment, net 1,612

1,669 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,426

5,842 Total Non-Current Assets 12,256

13,190







Total Assets $ 90,116

$ 96,402







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 1,288

$ 2,452 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 559

828 Employee and payroll accruals 3,359

4,132 Operating lease liabilities 1,182

1,263 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,087

4,050 Total Current Liabilities 9,475

12,725







Non-Current Liabilities





Deferred revenues 96

100 Accrued severance pay 3,929

3,904 Operating lease liabilities 4,453

4,967 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 679

836

Total Non-Current Liabilities 9,157

9,807







Total Liabilities $ 18,632

$ 22,532







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 654

$ 648 Additional paid-in capital 138,487

137,969 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,635)

(2,634) Accumulated deficit (65,022)

(62,113)







Total Shareholders' Equity 71,484

73,870 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 90,116

$ 96,402

