RADCOM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

"We concluded 2019 with a solid quarter, reaching the high end of our guidance and achieving full year revenue of $33 million. During the year, we expanded our client base into Japan and Russia and invested significantly in R&D to enhance our 5G solutions. This investment will allow us to innovate and deliver real value for operators looking to deploy assurance solutions at the early stages of 5G. We are already pursuing several opportunities for 5G implementations and expect more opportunities to develop as operators ramp up investment in 5G deployments during 2020," commented Eyal Harari, RADCOM's CEO.

"Our recent customer engagements align with our strategy of entering into multi-year contracts with recurring revenues and provide us with good visibility into the coming year. Considering our good visibility into 2020, we are providing annual revenue guidance of $35-$38 million."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $9.0 million , compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter were , compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss: GAAP net loss for the quarter decreased to $1.1 million , or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.1 million , or $0.30 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 .

GAAP net loss for the quarter decreased to , or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 Non-GAAP Net loss: Non-GAAP net loss for the period decreased to $0.5 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $3.7 million , or $0.27 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 .

Non-GAAP net loss for the period decreased to , or per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2018 Balance sheet: As of December 31, 2019 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $69.3 million and no debt.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenues: Total revenues for the full year were $33.0 million , compared to $34.1 million for the full year 2018.

Total revenues for the full year were , compared to for the full year 2018. Net loss: GAAP net loss for the period was $6.8 million , or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $2.4 million , or $0.18 per diluted share for the full year 2018 .

GAAP net loss for the period was , or per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of , or per diluted share for the full year 2018 Non-GAAP Net loss: Non-GAAP net loss for the period was $4.6 million , or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million , or $0.02 per diluted share for the full year 2018 .

RADCOM LTD. Consolidated Statements of Operations (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended December 31, December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



Revenues $ 9,029

$ 3,989

$ 33,010

$ 34,050















Cost of revenues 2,643

1,439

9,917

8,866 Gross profit 6,386

2,550

23,093

25,184















Research and development, gross 4,657

4,074

18,578

15,503 Less - royalty-bearing participation 425

366

1,838

1,648 Research and development, net 4,232

3,708

16,740

13,855















Sales and marketing 2,693

2,701

10,514

11,426 General and administrative 963

744

3,674

3,391 Total operating expenses 7,888

7,153

30,928

28,672















Operating loss (1,502)

(4,603)

(7,835)

(3,488) Financial income, net 474

481

1,172

1,136 Loss before taxes on income (1,028)

(4,122)

(6,663)

(2,352) Taxes on income (64)

(6)

(169)

(63)















Net loss $ (1,092)

$ (4,128)

$ (6,832)

$ (2,415)















Basic and diluted net loss per $ (0.08)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.18) ordinary share

13,809,258

13,719,649

13,779,885

13,630,793 Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in computing basic

and diluted net loss per ordinary share

















RADCOM LTD. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information Unaudited (thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

















Three months ended

Twelve months ended December 31, December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP gross profit $ 6,386

$ 2,550

$ 23,093

$ 25,184 Stock-based compensation 48

10

204

112 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,434

$ 2,560

$ 23,297

$ 25,296

$ 4,232

$ 3,708

$ 16,740

$ 13,855 GAAP research and development, net Stock-based compensation 161

187

729

808 Non-GAAP research and development, net $ 4,071

$ 3,521

$ 16,011

$ 13,047

$ 2,693

$ 2,701

$ 10,514

$ 11,426 GAAP sales and marketing Stock-based compensation 160

115

638

698 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 2,533

$ 2,586

$ 9,876

$ 10,728

$ 963

$ 744

$ 3,674

$ 3,391 GAAP general and administrative Stock-based compensation 222

101

657

503 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 741

$ 643

$ 3,017

$ 2,888

$ 7,888

$ 7,153

$ 30,928

$ 28,672 GAAP total operating expenses Stock-based compensation 543

403

2,024

2,009 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 7,345

$ 6,750

$ 28,904

$ 26,663

















$ (1,502)

$ (4,603)

$ (7,835)

$ (3,488) GAAP operating loss Stock-based compensation 591

413

2,228

2,121 Non-GAAP operating loss (911)

(4,190)

(5,607)

$ (1,367)

$ (1,028)

$ (4,122)

$ (6,663)

$ (2,352) GAAP loss before taxes on income Stock-based compensation 591

413

2,228

2,121 Non-GAAP loss before taxes on income $ (437)

$ (3,709)

$ (4,435)

$ (231)

$ (1,092)

$ (4,128)

$ (6,832)

$ (2,415) GAAP net loss Stock-based compensation 591

413

2,228

2,121 Non-GAAP net loss $ (501)

$ (3,715)

$ (4,604)

$ (294)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.50)

$ (0.18) GAAP net loss per diluted share Stock-based compensation 0.04

0.03

0.17

0.16 Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.04)

$ (0.27)

$ (0.33)

$ (0.02)















Weighted average number of shares used to

compute diluted net loss per share 13,809,258

13,719,649

13,779,885

13,630,793

RADCOM Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(unaudited)



Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,201

$ 61,988 Short-term bank deposits 63,080

- Trade receivables, net 11,039

20,381 Inventories 1,356

251 Other receivables 1,536

1,766 Total Current Assets 83,212

84,386







Non-Current Assets





Severance pay fund 3,365

2,967 Other long-term receivables 2,314

346 Property and equipment, net 1,669

1,832 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,842

- Total Non-Current Assets 13,190

5,145







Total Assets $ 96,402

$ 89,531







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Current Liabilities





Trade payables $ 2,452

$ 1,559 Deferred revenues 828

266 Employee and payroll accruals 4,132

3,420 Operating lease liabilities 1,263

- Other payables and accrued expenses 4,050

2,281 Total Current Liabilities 12,725

7,526







Non-Current Liabilities





Deferred revenues 100

100 Accrued severance pay 3,904

3,425 Operating lease liabilities 4,967

- Other long-term liabilities 836

- Total Non-Current Liabilities 9,807

3,525







Total Liabilities $ 22,532

$ 11,051







Shareholders' Equity





Share capital $ 648

$ 643 Additional paid-in capital 137,969

135,730 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,634)

(2,612) Accumulated deficit (62,113)

(55,281)







Total Shareholders' Equity 73,870

78,480 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 96,402

$ 89,531

