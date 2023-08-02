RADCOM Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results
02 Aug, 2023, 14:12 IDT
- All-time quarterly revenue record of $12.4 million
- 5-year high diluted EPS
TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Eyal Harari, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This quarter, we achieved several all-time financial records and continued investing in our solutions to drive future growth. Revenues for the second quarter were $12.4 million, the 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.
"We significantly improved our bottom line, achieving net income for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 that hit a 5-year high (on both GAAP and non-GAAP basis). The improvements in our profitability KPIs continued our strong momentum and are driven by strong execution and revenue increase.
"Last month, we announced the launch of our 5G assurance solution on Google Cloud as we continue integrating our solution with leading public cloud providers. Launching on Google Cloud will extend our market availability to further potential customers and offer a leading 5G assurance solution to simplify 5G rollouts. Additionally, as previously announced, we completed the acquisition of Continual Ltd. during the quarter. We believe that adding Continual's core assets will enrich our solution and create new opportunities for RADCOM in top-tier customers.
Mr. Harari concluded, "We remain confident in our ability to cross the $50 million annual revenue threshold and scale up to a mid-size software company for the first time in the Company's history in 2023 and deliver a fourth consecutive year of growth. Therefore, we are reiterating the 2023 revenue guidance of $50 million to $53 million."
Second quarter 2023 financial highlights:
- Total revenue for the second quarter was $12.4 million, compared to $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net income for the second quarter was $0.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.3 million, or a loss of $0.09 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.02 million or $0.001 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.
- As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $78.3 million and no debt.
First six months of 2023 financial highlights:
- Total revenue for the first six months was $24.4 million, compared to $21.8 million in the first six months of 2022.
- GAAP net income for the first six months was $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, or net loss of $0.13 per diluted share for the first six months of 2022.
- Non-GAAP net income for the first six months was $3.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $0.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share for the first six months of 2022.
Earnings Conference Call
RADCOM's management will hold an interactive conference call today at 8:30 am Eastern Time (3:30 pm Israel Time) to discuss the results and answer participants' questions. To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:
From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972
From other locations: +972-3-918-0644
For those unable to listen to the call, a replay of the conference call will be available a few hours later in the investor relations section on the Company's website at https://radcom.com/investor-relations/.
For all investor inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
917-607-8654
[email protected]
Company Contact: Hadar Rahav
CFO
+972-77-7745062
[email protected]
About RADCOM
RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
Non-GAAP Information
Certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the reader's overall understanding of the Company's financial performance. By excluding non-cash stock-based compensation that has been expensed, acquisition-related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, the Company's non-GAAP results provide information to both management and investors that is useful in assessing the Company's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing the Company's results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe," may," "might," " potential," "anticipate," "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its full-year 2023 revenue guidance, the potential to scale up to a mid-size software company, extend RADCOM's market availability to further potential customers, and offer a leading 5G assurance solution to simplify 5G rollouts, the expectation that adding Continual's core assets will create new opportunities for RADCOM, its momentum and potential growth, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
|
RADCOM Ltd.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Unaudited
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenues
|
$ 12,372
|
$ 11,127
|
$ 24,395
|
$ 21,751
|
Cost of revenues
|
3,480
|
3,178
|
6,828
|
6,015
|
Gross profit
|
8,892
|
7,949
|
17,567
|
15,736
|
Research and development, gross
|
4,952
|
5,349
|
9,721
|
10,908
|
Less - royalty-bearing participation
|
180
|
197
|
442
|
415
|
Research and development, net
|
4,772
|
5,152
|
9,279
|
10,493
|
Sales and marketing
|
3,351
|
2,879
|
6,664
|
5,784
|
General and administrative
|
1,215
|
1,007
|
2,444
|
2,028
|
Total operating expenses
|
9,338
|
9,038
|
18,387
|
18,305
|
Operating loss
|
(446)
|
(1,089)
|
(820)
|
(2,569)
|
Financial income (loss), net
|
1,260
|
(130)
|
2,286
|
817
|
Income (loss) before taxes on income
|
814
|
(1,219)
|
1,466
|
(1,752)
|
Taxes on income
|
(33)
|
(31)
|
(64)
|
(90)
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 781
|
$ (1,250)
|
$ 1,402
|
$ (1,842)
|
Basic and diluted net income (loss)
|
$ 0.05
|
$ (0.09)
|
$ 0.09
|
$ (0.13)
|
15,063,112
|
14,462,749
|
14,977,743
|
14,408,524
|
Weighted average number of
|
ordinary shares used in computing
|
Weighted average number of
|
15,658,748
|
14,462,749
|
15,614,553
|
14,408,524
|
ordinary shares used in computing
|
RADCOM LTD.
|
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 8,892
|
$ 7,949
|
$ 17,567
|
$ 15,736
|
Stock-based compensation
|
74
|
99
|
163
|
191
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
43
|
-
|
43
|
-
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 9,009
|
$ 8,048
|
$ 17,773
|
$ 15,927
|
GAAP research and development, net
|
$ 4,772
|
$ 5,152
|
$ 9,279
|
$ 10,493
|
Stock-based compensation
|
536
|
643
|
1,081
|
1,254
|
Non-GAAP research and development, net
|
$ 4,236
|
$ 4,509
|
$ 8,198
|
$ 9,239
|
GAAP sales and marketing
|
$ 3,351
|
$ 2,879
|
$ 6,664
|
$ 5,784
|
Stock-based compensation
|
328
|
357
|
636
|
664
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
21
|
-
|
21
|
-
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|
$ 3,002
|
$ 2,522
|
$ 6,007
|
$ 5,120
|
GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 1,215
|
$ 1,007
|
$ 2,444
|
$ 2,028
|
Stock-based compensation
|
249
|
166
|
514
|
362
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
37
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative
|
$ 929
|
$ 841
|
$ 1,893
|
$ 1,666
|
GAAP total operating expenses
|
$ 9,338
|
$ 9,038
|
$ 18,387
|
$ 18,305
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,113
|
1,166
|
2,231
|
2,280
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
21
|
-
|
21
|
-
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
37
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
|
$ 8,167
|
$ 7,872
|
$ 16,098
|
$ 16,025
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$ (446)
|
$ (1,089)
|
$ (820)
|
$ (2,569)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,187
|
1,265
|
2,394
|
2,472
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
64
|
-
|
64
|
-
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
37
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
|
$ 842
|
$ 176
|
$ 1,675
|
$ (97)
|
RADCOM LTD.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|
Three months ended
June 30,
|
Six months ended
June 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
GAAP income (loss) before taxes on income
|
$ 814
|
$ (1,219)
|
$ 1,466
|
$ (1,752)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,187
|
1,265
|
2,394
|
2,472
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
64
|
-
|
64
|
-
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
66
|
-
|
66
|
-
|
Non-GAAP income before taxes on income
|
$ 2,131
|
$ 46
|
$ 3,990
|
$ 720
|
GAAP net income (loss)
|
$ 781
|
$ (1,250)
|
1,402
|
$ (1,842)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
1,187
|
1,265
|
2,394
|
2,472
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
64
|
-
|
64
|
-
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
66
|
-
|
66
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$ 2,098
|
$ 15
|
$ 3,926
|
$ 630
|
GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share
|
$ 0.05
|
$ (0.09)
|
0.09
|
$ (0.13)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.08
|
0.09
|
0.16
|
0.17
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
(*)
|
-
|
(*)
|
-
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
(*)
|
-
|
(*)
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
$ 0.13
|
(*)
|
$ 0.25
|
$ 0.04
|
Weighted average number of shares used to compute diluted net
|
15,658,748
|
14,878,438
|
15,614,553
|
14,843,215
|
(*) Less than $ 0.01
|
RADCOM Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
(thousands of U.S. dollars)
|
As of
|
As of
|
June 30,
2023
|
December 31,
2022
|
Current Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 35,409
|
$ 9,527
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
42,901
|
64,130
|
Trade receivables, net
|
10,111
|
11,074
|
Inventories
|
396
|
795
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
1,409
|
1,928
|
Total Current Assets
|
90,226
|
87,454
|
Non-Current Assets
|
Long-term bank deposits
|
-
|
4,002
|
Severance pay fund
|
3,278
|
3,524
|
Other long-term receivables
|
1,995
|
2,557
|
Property and equipment, net
|
884
|
1,010
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
1,946
|
2,457
|
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
3,146
|
-
|
Total Non-Current Assets
|
11,249
|
13,550
|
Total Assets
|
$ 101,475
|
$ 101,004
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities
|
Trade payables
|
$ 1,433
|
$ 2,708
|
Deferred revenues and advances from customers
|
4,359
|
7,037
|
Employee and payroll accruals
|
4,663
|
5,198
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
949
|
1,024
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
8,391
|
6,829
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
19,795
|
22,796
|
Non-Current Liabilities
|
Accrued severance pay
|
3,859
|
3,973
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
917
|
1,452
|
Other liabilities and accrued expenses
|
675
|
-
|
Total Non-Current Liabilities
|
5,451
|
5,425
|
Total Liabilities
|
$ 25,246
|
$ 28,221
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Share capital
|
$ 724
|
$ 706
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
150,985
|
148,610
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(3,259)
|
(2,908)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(72,221)
|
(73,625)
|
Total Shareholders' Equity
|
76,229
|
72,783
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 101,475
|
$ 101,004
SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.
