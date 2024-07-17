RADCOM to Host Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8:00 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter, which ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, before the opening of trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

RADCOM's management will host an interactive conference call on the same day at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time) to discuss the financial results and answer participants' questions.

Live webcast: A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/radcomq2-2024. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://Veidan.activetrail.biz/radcomq2-2024. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. Joining the interactive call: Please dial in approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

- From the US (toll-free): +1-866-652-8972

- From other locations: +972-3-918-0644

A conference call replay will be available a few hours after the call on RADCOM's investor relations webpage at https://radcom.com/investor-relations.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection and on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.